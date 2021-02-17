Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Delayed Coker Unit Market

Delayed Coker Unit Market: Overview

A delayed Coker unit is a vital part of refining operations. In this cyclic process, the vacuum residue feedstock is cracked into light products, gas, and petroleum coke. The process is carried out at high temperature. A fired heater is used to heat the feedstock to the cracking temperature. The feedstock is then transported to a drum where the cracking can take place and thus it is known as delayed cooking. Carbon is deposited owing to the cracking process. The process leaves a coke layer on the tubes. To delay the coking until the coke reaches the drum, special conditions are required.

The report segments the global delayed Coker market on the basis of type into single fired delayed Coker and double fired delayed Coker. The report studies key factors driving the global delayed Coker market. It also makes a note on the various challenges faced by key players in establishing their businesses. In addition to this, the report discusses the recent trends that are expected to impact the market in the coming years. The promising opportunities awaiting the global delayed Coker market have also been analyzed.

The report discusses the research scope, the research methodology, and the value chain analysis. It then briefly discusses the Porter’s five forces analysis. This includes the bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, degree of competition, bargaining power of buyers, and threat of substitutes. It then covers the company market share analysis, where the company shares of key players in the market have been given. It also discusses the growth strategies by key players operating in the global delayed Coker market.

Delayed Coker Unit Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global delayed Coker unit market is driven by its capability to offer high value in low investment. The simplicity of technology is another key factor driving the global demand for delayed Coker unit. In addition to this, delayed Coker units have combined emission control features, which is boosting their demand further. Thus, the future for the global delayed Coker unit market is expected to be bright.

Key players in the market are increasingly focused on innovation and development of newer technologies. Governments across the globe are implementing stringent regulations for emission control. This is expected to fuel the demand for delayed Coker further as they offer combined emission control.

Delayed Coker Unit Market: Region-wise Outlook

The report segments the market on the basis of geography into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Information regarding the leading regional segment along with the country contributing the most to the revenue has been given. The report also mentions the region which is most likely to witness a sluggish growth in the coming years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report

The report profiles key players operating in the global delayed Coker market for the purpose of study. They are Curtiss Wright Flow Control Corporation, Bechtel, Jacobs, KBR Inc., Process Engineering Associates LLC, and Frost Wheeler.AG. The recent developments by these players have been included in the report. Information regarding strategic mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships is given.

