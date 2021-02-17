Immersion Cooling Market Segmentation, Forecast, Analysis, Industry Size and Share to 2027

The market growth is contributed by some factors such as increasing demand for super computers and data centers across the globe, and reducing the energy consumption in data centers cooling, globally. Moreover, the increasing number of hyperscale data centers and increasing server rack density is projected to drive the market over the forecast.

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Immersion Cooling Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Immersion Cooling market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The report titled “Immersion Cooling Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Immersion Cooling industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Immersion Cooling market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Immersion Cooling Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of product, application, cooling liquid, and region. By product, the segment is classified into single-phase and two-phase systems. The Single-phase segment dominated the market in the previous year and expected to grow at the same trend during the forecast period. Oh the basis of application, the market is segmented into edge computing, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, cryptocurrency mining, and others.

The Immersion Cooling Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Single-phase

Two-phase

By Application:

High-performance Computing

Edge Computing

Cryptocurrency Mining

Artificial Intelligence

Others

By Cooling Liquid:

Mineral Oil

Fluorocarbon-based Fluids

Deionized Water

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Fujitsu Limited

Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

Submer Technologies

Allied Control Ltd

Asperitas Company

LiquidCool Solutions

Others

Key Questions Answered by Immersion Cooling Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

