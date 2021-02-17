Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size,Demand and Technology Outlook 2021 to 2026

Global “Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Leading Companies of Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market are Nutanix Inc., Dell Inc., VMware Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cisco System Inc., Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., IBM Corp. (Red Hat Inc.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., StarWind Software Inc., Datacore Software Corp, Maxta Inc., Pivot3 Inc. and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Key Market Trends

Large Enterprises is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate

– Converged infrastructure involves a preconfigured package of software and hardware in a single system for simplified management, where the compute, storage, and networking components are discrete and can be separated. In a hyper-converged environment, the components cannot be separated, here the software-defined elements are implemented virtually, with seamless integration into the hypervisor environment. This allows organizations to easily expand capacity by deploying additional modules.

– HCI solutions are increasingly emerging as the ideal alternative to public cloud platforms such as Azure or AWS as these systems are simple to manage and help reduce the costs associated with traditional data center systems. HCI brings cloud-like flexibility to on-premises data centers, which is prompting many cloud service providers to implement HCI systems in their cloud.

North America Region is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate

– North America region is expected to account for a significant growth with the US and Canada anticipated to drive the growth of the hyper-converged infrastructure market in North America owing to a large number of established key players across the region such as Nutanix, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell, VMware Inc., and Cisco Systems, Inc., among others.

– Due to sustainable and well-established economies in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth potential in the coming future. Additionally, the growth of the market is also attributable to the increasing use of virtualization across various industry verticals. Furthermore, the market is also largely driven by the growing requirement of data protection and disaster recovery.

– Further, the economies of the countries in this region comprise a better infrastructure and hence can provide better internet penetration. This helps in faster implementation of new technologies, in turn, driving the growth of hyper-converged infrastructure market.

