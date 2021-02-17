HVAC Equipment Market 2021 Competitive Analysis – Daikin Industries, Ltd., Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning Company, LG Electronics Inc.

Global “HVAC Equipment Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the HVAC Equipment market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the HVAC Equipment industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The HVAC Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period (2021-2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global HVAC Equipment Market are: Daikin Industries, Ltd., Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning Company, LG Electronics Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation (United Technologies), Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC, Nortek Global HVAC, Danfoss AS, Panasonic Corporation, Haier Inc., Midea Group, Whirlpool Corp and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

February 2020 – Honeywell announced one of the first autonomous building sustainability solutions which evaluate whether a building’s HVAC system is running at peak efficiency. Honeywell Forge Energy Optimization is a cloud-based, machine learning solution that regularly studies patterns such as building’s energy consumption and automatically adjusts them to optimal energy saving settings without compromising occupant comfort levels.

– January 2020 – LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA announced the installation of its HVAC technologies in The Ebell of Los Angeles, a performance art facility located in Los Angeles, and The Lido Hous, a high-end property located in California. The company said that its Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) technology and ducted and duct-free solutions make significant inroads in the United States where the demand for high-performance, flexible HVAC technology continues to grow.

Key Market Trends

Air Conditioning is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– Among HVAC equipment, the air conditioning systems are expected to hold significant market share during the forecast period, owing to energy-efficiency, low installation costs, and ease of maintenance. Various other factors driving the use of air conditioner systems for cooling applications in data centers include increased construction of modular data centers, owing to increased ability to provide computational power and the effectiveness and capacity of these systems to adapt to variations in temperature and humidity.

– The growth of population, and the rapid rise of mobile and other electronic devices, are leading to an increase in data production. The enormous data production, caused by increased internet usage needs the demand for optimal data storage techniques. As more and more data begins to increase energy-efficient, data center power solutions are required. As the data centers are operational 24/7, they can consume a vast amount of electricity. As this electricity is used to power the servers and process all the data, it generates a lot of heat. Therefore the environment needs to be cooled, or the electrical components will overheat.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

