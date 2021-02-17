HR Analytics Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global HR Analytics Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the HR Analytics market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The rising need for HR analytics in enterprises to manage and process their employee data is expected to drive the market over the forecast years. Moreover, increasing demand for talent mobility and workforce optimization is projected to boost the market.

The report titled “HR Analytics Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the HR Analytics industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global HR Analytics market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

HR Analytics Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

On the basis of deployment, the market is further segmented into cloud and on-premises based deployment. The cloud segment is accounted for as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of mobile devices and technological advancement are some factors to drive the segment over the forecast. The cloud platform also offers low cost, low staff, scalability, flexibility, and enhanced collaboration.

The HR Analytics Market Segmentation:

By Services:

Implementation & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Training & Consulting

By Solution:

Employee Engagement & Development

Payroll & Compensation

Recruitment

Retention

Talent Analytics

Workforce Planning

Others

By Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premise

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

By End-Use:

Academia

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

IBM Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Oracle

SAP SE

Talentsoft

Tableau Software

Sage Software Solutions Pvt Ltd

Others

Key Questions Answered by HR Analytics Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

