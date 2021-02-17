Household Robots Market 2021 Strategic Assessment- Irobot Corporation, Neato Robotics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Household Robots Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

Global Household Robots market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2021 to 2026 are profiled in this report.

The Household Robots market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Irobot Corporation, Neato Robotics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, LG Electronics, Blue Frog Robotics Inc., Deere & Company, Husqvarna AB, ILIFE INNOVATION LTD., bObsweep, Monoprice Inc., Maytronics Ltd

(Special Offer: Get flat 30% discount on this report)

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592726/household-robots-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=70

Scope of the Report:

The household robots market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.50% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).The household robots are also termed as domestic robots, which are the part of autonomous service robots for carrying out mundane works, such as floor cleaning, pool cleaning, and lawn mowing, but they can also be used for education, entertainment, and elderly assistance. According to the International Federation of Robotic Report 2019, unit sales of household robots are expected to increase by 46% on average per year, with more than 55 million units will be sold in 2022. Also, sales values for the household robot were up by 15% to USD 3.7 billion.

– September 2019 – Roborocl released its latest vacuuming and mopping robot S5 Max. The robot is equipped with the remote application and voice controls. Also, the company claimed that it can map the floor structure with its precision laser mapping and advanced navigation technology.

– July 2019 – Fahey Group announced the acquisition of Robin Autopilot, a pioneer in robotic lawnmowers in the US market. With this acquisition, the Fahey Group expanded its portfolio in its landmark lawn and garden supply brands.

Key Market Trends:

The Vacuum Cleaning and Mopping Segment to Dominate the Market

– Among all the household robots, automated vacuum cleaners and moppers are the most commercialized and developed products by the companies. The companies are continuously investing in developing more compact and integrated vacuum cleaner and mopping robots to reach narrow places at home. The companies are integrating advanced technologies, like voice recognition and laser-based technologies, to map the floor structure. For instance, Irobot launched a Roomba i7+, which is capable of acquiring voice commands and intelligent mapping techniques.

– Additionally, with the increasing developments in the machine vision cameras, companies are also using these 2D and 3D machine vision cameras with AI technologies to effectively map edges of the floor, like a staircase, and recognize obstacles, such as cables, dustbins, doorsills, and rugs.

– Moreover, to increase the life of cleaning tools, like brushes and filter, now, the companies are installing blades inside the chamber to cut the trash into pieces; especially human and pet hairs which cause frequent entanglements in the equipment and reduce cleaning effectiveness.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592726/household-robots-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=70

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Household Robots Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com