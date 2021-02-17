Horticultural LED Lighting Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Horticultural LED Lighting market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Horticultural LED Lighting market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Horticultural LED Lighting investments from 2021 till 2026.

Philips, Illumitex, Osram, Hubbell Lighting, Cree, Everlight Electronics, Kessil, General Electric, Fionia Lighting, Gavita, Lumigrow, Heliospectra AB, Cidly, Ohmax Optoelectronic, Valoya

The global Horticultural LED Lighting Market to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Horticultural LED Lighting is composed of light-emitting diodes, usually in a casing with a heat sink and built-in fans. Horticultural LED Lights do not usually require separate ballast and can be plugged directly into a standard electrical socket. Horticultural LED Lighting can act as daylight in the absence of sunlight so that plants can be normal or better growth and development. Horticultural LED Lights have strong roots, encourage, adjust the flowering, color, to promote fruit ripening, color, and enhance the taste and quality of the role.

As for the horticultural LED lighting industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 41.67% of the market share in 2016. The top 3 manufacturers are Philips, Osram, and General Electric. Philips which has a 12.95% market share in 2016 is the leader in the LED Grow Lights industry. The manufacturers following Philips are Osram and Everlight Electronics which respectively has 9.62% and 9.00% market share in 2016.

Europe is the largest sales region for horticultural LED lighting which the number is about 1163K units with a market share of 32.24% in 2016. North America is the second-largest sales region of horticultural LED lighting sales about 1116K units.

We believe the horticultural LED lighting industry has a lot of connection with the upstream raw materials. With the development of agriculture and the LED light industry, we tend to believe the future of horticultural LED lighting will be optimistic.

Low Power (_300W)

High Power ( 300W)

Commercial Greenhouse

Indoor and Vertical Farming

R&D

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

