High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Competitive Insights, Trends and Demand 2021 to 2026

The global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light market is valued at 6106 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 7247.2 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light is a type of electrical gas-discharge light. In a high-intensity discharge lamp, electricity arcs between two electrodes, creating an intensely bright light. Mercury, sodium, or metal halide gas acts as the conductor. High-intensity discharge (HID) lighting provides the second highest efficacy and longest service life of any lighting type.

In this report, high intensity discharge (HID) light mainly refers to the high intensity discharge light source.

Due to the impact of economic crisis, high intensity discharge (HID) light market was fluctuant in recent years. However, with the recovery trend of economy, High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light market will keep growing. Due to the threat from the LED lighting, the development of high intensity discharge (HID) light will develop slowly. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light products is growing.

Top Leading Companies of Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market are Philips, Osram, GE, Hella, Valeo, Koito, Panasonic, Robertson, Hubbell, Acuity Brands, Eaton, NVC, FSL, PAK, Yankon, Cnlight, Opple, and others.

Metal Halide Light

High-pressure Sodium Light

Xenon Arc Light

Other Type

Automotive Industry

Road

Other

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

– High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Overview

– Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Competition, Profiles/Analysis, Strategies

– Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2016-2021)

– Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2016-2021)

– Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Regional Highlights

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Market Effect Factors Analysis

– Market Decisions for the present scenario

– Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Forecast (2021-2026)

– Case Studies

– Research Findings and Conclusion

