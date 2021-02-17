Hermetic Packaging Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2020-2030

A recent market report published by FMI on the hermetic packaging market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & forecast for 2020-2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Hermetic packaging market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Taxonomy

The global hermetic packaging market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Hermetic Seal Type

Epoxy Hermetic Seals

Glass-to-Metal (GTM) Hermetic Seals

Ceramic-to-Metal (CTM) Hermetic Seals

Glassware Sealing

PTFE Sealing Rings

O-Rings

PTFE Sleeves

Configuration

Multilayer Ceramic Packages

Metal Can Packages

Pressed Ceramic Packages

Application

Semiconductor Electronics

Thermostats

Optical Devices

Switches

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)

Electrical or Electronic Parts

Batteries

End Use

Electronics & Electrical Manufacturing

Automotive & Mechanical Parts

Aerospace

Telecommunications

Military & Defense

Others (Pharmaceuticals, Building & Construction)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle-East and Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the hermetic packaging market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global hermetic packaging market, along with key facts about hermetic packaging market. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the hermetic packaging market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about hermetic packaging present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the hermetic packaging market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Trends

It includes a comprehensive analysis of key trends such as product innovation that are impacting the global market.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This chapter highlights various factors associated with enhancing the market growth, such as product USPs and features.

Chapter 05 – Global Hermetic packaging market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume (units) analysis and forecast for the hermetic packaging market for the forecast period 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical hermetic packaging market, along with Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 06 – Global Hermetic packaging market – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of hermetic packaging market in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global Hermetic packaging market Demand (Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the hermetic packaging market for the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical hermetic packaging market, along with Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030) and opportunity analysis for the future.

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key forecast factors that are expected to influence the growth of hermetic packaging market over the forecast period. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the hermetic packaging market, which include the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends. This section also includes value chain analysis.

Chapter 09 – COVID-19 Impact

This chapter provides details about the impact of COVID-19 on the global hermetic packaging market. This includes conservative, most likely, and optimistic scenario of the global market for year 2019-2020. Furthermore, this section also provides details regarding the scenario for the years in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Chapter 10 – Global Hermetic packaging market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Hermetic Seal Type

Based on hermetic seal type, the market is segmented into epoxy hermetic seals, glass to metal (GTM) hermetic seals, ceramic to metal (CTM) hermetic seals and glassware sealing. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 – Global Hermetic packaging market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Configuration

Based on configuration, the hermetic packaging market is segmented as multilayer ceramic packages, metal can packages and pressed ceramic packages. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 12 – Global Hermetic packaging market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Application

Based on application, the hermetic packaging market is segmented as semiconductor electronics, thermostats, optical devices, switches, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), electrical & electronic parts and batteries. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 13 – Global Hermetic packaging market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By End Use

Based on end use, the hermetic packaging market is segmented as electronics & electrical manufacturing, automotive & mechanical parts, aerospace, telecommunications, military & defense and others (pharmaceuticals and building & construction). In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

