Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market: Chest Drainage Catheter Segment Expected to Account for Major Share of Global Market

Global Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market – Scope of Report

TMR’s report on the global hepatitis E diagnostic tests market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides revenue of the global hepatitis E diagnostic tests market for the period 2018–2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global hepatitis E diagnostic tests market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global hepatitis E diagnostic tests market.

Request Brochure for Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=16859

Movement of people from hyper-endemic and endemic regions to non-endemic regions: A Key Driver

The growth of hepatitis E diagnostic tests market in Latin America is expected to be modest, owing to the hyper-endemicity of the disease in certain regions and the growing tourism, leading to the movement of people from hyper-endemic and endemic regions to non-endemic regions. For instance, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Chile among others are the major tourist destinations in Latin America, attracting tourists from all over the world. In addition, the 2016 Rio Olympics was a major event which attracted major tourists in the region. This has contributed to the movement of tourists to these non-endemic countries in Latin America. Furthermore, hepatitis E is hyper-endemic in Uruguay, Venezuela, Cuba, and Mexico contributing to the growth of hepatitis E diagnostic tests market. In addition, according to WHO/UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme 2015, more than 106 million people in Latin America live in places without access to proper sanitation. These factors contribute to the spread of hepatitis E, contributing to the growth in the demand for diagnosis, positively leading the growth of hepatitis E diagnostic tests market.

million people in Latin America live in places without access to proper sanitation. These factors contribute to the spread of hepatitis E, contributing to the growth in the demand for diagnosis, positively leading the growth of hepatitis E diagnostic tests market. According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global hepatitis E diagnostic tests market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, increase awareness among people related to the early diagnosis of hepatitis E, owing to the hyper-endemicity of the disease in certain regions and the growing tourism, leading to the movement of people from hyper-endemic and endemic regions to non-endemic regions are some factors driving the market.

According to the report, the global hepatitis E diagnostic tests market was valued at US$ 8Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=16859

Asia Pacific to Account for Major Share of Global Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market

Asia Pacific was the dominant region in hepatitis E diagnostic tests market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa, accounted for a combined market share of more than 60% in 2018. The hyper-endemicity of hepatitis E in various countries of Asia Pacific such as India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Burma, among others; and in various countries of Africa, such as Uganda, Kenya, Morocco, and Nigeria, among others contribute to the high revenue share of these regions in hepatitis E diagnostic tests market. North America, and Europe which are the developed regions, do not have significant prevalence of hepatitis E, as this disease is found to be more prevalent in the regions with poor sanitation facilities and with lack of safe drinking water. In Europe, pork consumption is the highest, indicating the zoonotic mode of transmission of the disease, as swine is considered to be the primary carrier of HEV.

Global Hepatitis E diagnostic tests Market: Competitive Landscape

This report profiles major players in the global hepatitis E diagnostic tests market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

Key players operating in the hepatitis E diagnostic tests market include altona Diagnostics GmbH Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd. Biokit S.A. Pro – Diagnostic Bioprobes s.r.l, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Fast-track diagnostics Ltd. Fortress Diagnostics Limited Mikrogen GmBH MP Biomedicals Primerdesign Ltd. among others.



Buy Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=16859<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/