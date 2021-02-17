Gyroscopes Market 2021 Analysis By Innovations, New Technology And Research – Murata Electronics Oy, STMicroelectronics N.V., Honeywell International Inc.

Global “Gyroscopes Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Gyroscopes market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Gyroscopes industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The gyroscopes market was valued at USD 2232.56 million in 2020, and is expected to reach a value of USD 2896.86 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 4.44% over the forecast period (2021-2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Gyroscopes Market are: Murata Electronics Oy, STMicroelectronics N.V., Honeywell International Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, MEMSIC, Inc., Systron Donner Inertial, Trimble Navigation Ltd, MicroStrain, Inc., Vectornav Technologies LLC and others.

Industry News and Updates:

April 2019 – STMicroelectronics N.V. introduced MEMS chip combined accelerometer with high-accuracy temperature sensor for superior precision. It helps to enhance temperature compensation, leveraging the sensors superior accuracy. The accelerometer benefits from unprecedented flexibility with 65 different user modes that enable developers to optimize power consumption and noise to meet application-specific requirements.

– January 2019 – Honeywell launched its online buying and selling platform for new and used aircraft parts.

Key Market Trends

Aerospace and Defense is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– Gyroscopes are basically critical rotation sensing elements which are used in navigation systems, specifically for inertial navigation systems (INS), attention and heading reference systems (AHRS) or inertial measurement units (IMUs) for manned and unmanned aircraft, spacecraft, marine and surface vehicles.

– The ring laser gyro (RLG) helps in rotation measurement. Because of its affordable high performance inertial sensor with the electronics, power supply and sense element, it is an easy-to-use compact unit for the aerospace and defense industry.

– A gyrometer as an inertial sensor that measures angular rotations. Its vibratory technologies hold exceptional reliability and compactness, which is mainly used to stabilize aiming lines on remotely controlled gun turrets and images, and also for avionics, integrated into the artificial horizons of military or civilian aircraft.

