Growth of the Engine-Driven Welder Market in United States

The U.S. engine-driven welder market will register huge growth in the future. The value of the market will rise from $133.1 million in 2018 to over $188.9 million by 2024.

Download report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/us-engine-driven-welder-market/report-sample

The biggest application areas of the engine-driven welders are pipelines, mining, and construction. Out of these, the usage of these welders will rise sharply in pipelines in the coming years, as per the estimates of the market research company, P&S Intelligence. This would be a result of the increasing construction of several pipeline projects in the country’s oil and gas industry, wherein pipeline connectivity is required for transporting refined products, natural gas, and crude oil all over the country.

Hence, it is quite clear from the above paragraphs that the demand for engine-driven welders would surge in the U.S. in the coming years, primarily because of their increasing requirement in the oil and gas industry and mining operations.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=us-engine-driven-welder-market

Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Others

Market Segmentation by Amperage

Less than 200 A

200 A–299 A

300 A–399 A

400 A–499 A

500 A–599 A

600 A–799 A

800 A and Above

Market Segmentation by Application