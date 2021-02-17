Green Ammonia Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Siemens AG, thyssenkruppNel, MAN Energy Solutions, Green Hydrogen Systems

Global Green Ammonia Market Size study, by Technology (Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE), Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM), and Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE)), End User (Transportation, Power Generation, and Industrial Feedstock) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Green Ammonia market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Green Ammonia market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Green Ammonia market’ Report @ (Exclusive Offer)

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1298

Global Green Ammonia Market is valued approximately at USD 9.52 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 53.90% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Green ammonia production is where the process of making ammonia is 100% renewable and carbon-free. Contrasting from conventional ammonia, which is manufactured using natural gas as feedstock, green ammonia is made by using solar/wind/hydropower to produce electricity that then feeds an electrolyser to extract hydrogen from water, while nitrogen is separated from air using an air separation unit. Increasing investments in green fuel and large-scale green energy plans drive the green Ammonia market.

Furthermore, growing governmental stringency towards reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from traditional ammonia methods propels the attention towards green ammonia. Moreover, ammonia is extensively used in multiple end-use industries namely, fertilizers, dyes, fabrics, explosives and pesticides. The extensive use of Ammonia in these industries and the parallel shift towards green ammonia drives the market growth. Worldwide, about 72% of the total ammonia is fashioned from natural gas by means of the steam reforming process. This fallouts in high level of carbon dioxide discharges. However, Higher preliminary capital requirements for green ammonia plant set-up impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, use of ammonia as a maritime fuel presents a lucrative opportunity for the market. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2020 protocols has lowered the limit of sulfur in transportation oil utilized in onboard ships to 0.5% m/m (mass by mass). This will result in transition towards higher quality marine fuels, which will bring growth opportunities for the green ammonia market.

The regional analysis of global Green Ammonia market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the extensive use of ammonia and stringent government regulations. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as booming chemical production and rising focus towards renewable energy production would create lucrative growth prospects for the Green Ammonia market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Siemens AG

thyssenkruppNel

MAN Energy Solutions

Green Hydrogen Systems

McPhy Energy

Electrochaea

Hydrogenics

ITM Power

Uniper

Yara International

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE)

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE)

By End User:

Transportation

Power Generation

Industrial Feedstock

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1298

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Key questions answered: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Ask Our Expert for Complete Report@:

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1298

Key Points Covered in Green Ammonia Market Report:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Green Ammonia Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Green Ammonia Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Green Ammonia Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Green Ammonia Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Green Ammonia Market Dynamics

3.1. Green Ammonia Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Green Ammonia Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Green Ammonia Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Green Ammonia Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Green Ammonia Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Green Ammonia Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE)

5.4.2. Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

5.4.3. Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE)

Chapter 6. Global Green Ammonia Market, by End-User

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Green Ammonia Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Green Ammonia Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Green Ammonia Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Transportation

6.4.2. Power Generation

6.4.3. Industrial Feedstock

Chapter 7. Global Green Ammonia Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Green Ammonia Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Green Ammonia Market

7.2.1. U.S. Green Ammonia Market

7.2.1.1. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Green Ammonia Market

7.3. Europe Green Ammonia Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Green Ammonia Market

7.3.2. Germany Green Ammonia Market

7.3.3. France Green Ammonia Market

7.3.4. Spain Green Ammonia Market

7.3.5. Italy Green Ammonia Market

7.3.6. Rest of Europe Green Ammonia Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Green Ammonia Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Green Ammonia Market

7.4.2. India Green Ammonia Market

7.4.3. Japan Green Ammonia Market

7.4.4. Australia Green Ammonia Market

7.4.5. South Korea Green Ammonia Market

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Green Ammonia Market

7.5. Latin America Green Ammonia Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Green Ammonia Market

7.5.2. Mexico Green Ammonia Market

7.6. Rest of The World Green Ammonia Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Siemens AG

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. thyssenkruppNel

8.2.3. MAN Energy Solutions

8.2.4. Green Hydrogen Systems

8.2.5. McPhy Energy

8.2.6. Electrochaea

8.2.7. Hydrogenics

8.2.8. ITM Power

8.2.9. Uniper

8.2.10. Yara International

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

Continued….

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1298

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/