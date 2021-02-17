Gravity Purifiers Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share with Incredible Possibilities |Livpure Pvt. Ltd.; KENT RO Systems Ltd.; Eureka Forbes; HUL

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gravity purifiers market are Livpure Pvt. Ltd.; KENT RO Systems Ltd.; Eureka Forbes; HUL; ProMinent; Rico; NASAKA; Panasonic Corporation; Rama Water Filters; TTK Prestige Ltd.; Blue Mount Appliances Pvt. Ltd.; tataswach.com, Aquafine Corporation among others.

Global gravity purifiers market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high concerns amongst various authorities regarding the prevention of water-borne diseases and providing a consistent supply of drinking water.

Gravity purifiers are water purifiers that do not consume electricity for their operations and are equipped with a UF filtration cartridge along with activated carbon. These purifiers are a low-cost alternative to modern RO water purifiers. Although, these are less-effective in the removal of various chemicals and other pollutants from the water using these systems instead of no purification is better.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Low-resource consumption features and simplified process of water purification is expected to drive the growth of the market

Easy maintenance and reliability of performance in low-polluted environments is another factor boosting the growth of the market

Easy customization and variations of sizes in a wide-range of products is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increase in disposable income in the emerging countries which automatically enhances the purchasing power of the customers will augment the growth of the market in the forecast period

Lack of effectiveness in purification of water as compared to competitive water purifiers is the major factor restricting the growth of this market

Growing preference towards the packed can and bottled waters acts as a restraint for this market growth

Lack of awareness among the consumers towards the efficiency of gravity purifiers and the long-term approach towards drinking healthy water will impede this market growth

By Type (Ceramic, Stainless Steel, Gravity Bag),

Filter Type (Microfiber Mesh/Pre Filter, Activated Carbon Trap, Germkill Kit/Kitanu Magnet),

Functionality (Manual, Automatic),

Application (Industrial, Commercial, Household)

The GRAVITY PURIFIERS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, International Air Purification Water Purifier Expo was held in Shanghai, China from 28-30, August 2019 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). The event is a platform for various purification manufacturers to present their latest product innovations and exhibit the latest in purification and disinfection products that they can offer

In February 2017, Tata Swatch announced the launch of “Tata Swatch Desire Plus” designed for an enhanced operating life and based on gravity-drive “Ultrafiltration (UF)” technology. This technology enables water purification in a more simplified process, helping deliver purified water up to 6,000 litres before the filter would require replacement

