Graphic Film Market 2021 Competitive Analysis – 3M Company, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, FDC Graphic Films Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation   

The graphic film market was valued at USD 23.80 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 34.11 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Graphic Film Market are: 3M Company, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, FDC Graphic Films Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Spandex AG, Graphic Image Films Ltd, Hexis S.A., Drytac Corporation, Orafol Europe GMBH, Arlon Graphics LLC (FLEXcon Company Inc.), Lintec Corporation, LG Hausys, Cosmos Films Ltd, Taghleef Industries Inc., Ritrama SpA, ACCO Brands Corporation, Innovia Films (CCL Industries Inc.), Contravision, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc., Ultraflex Systems Inc. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

May 2020 – Spandex, launched ImagePerfect SafeTouch, an antimicrobial film for use in environments where it’s essential to minimize the spread of bacteria on surfaces. ImagePerfect SafeTouch (IP 2830-111) is an 80-micron transparent film designed for interior flat applications such as markings and decorations, counters, desks, and doors in environments requiring high levels of hygiene, for example, retail spaces, public transport, healthcare and education settings, hospitality and leisure businesses, and event locations.

Key Market Trends

Automotive is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Automotive is emerging as one of the significant applications in the market studied, owing to the growing adoption of medium-life polymeric calendered films, particularly for leased vehicle fleets and durable, conformable, high-quality cast films for long-life commercial fleet markings and personalized vehicle body wraps.

– Graphic films are also used as paint protection films to protect the exterior components of the vehicle from lower maintenance costs. The rising demand for graphic films to safeguard vehicles and for advertising in developed and developing economies is projected to augment graphic films’ growth in the automotive sector.

– In the last 2-3 years, most market vendors, even across the value chain, are increasingly targeting the automotive industry. For instance, in April 2020, US-based Mactac launched a new adhesive vehicle wrap for vendors looking to advertise the products and brands on trucks, buses, vans, and other vehicles, and the company reports the new proprietary adhesive is going to enhance the ease with which the application of the wraps is made considerably.

