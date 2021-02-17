Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR By 2027||Stryker, Merit Medical Systems, Globus Medical, IZI Medical Products, ZAVATION, RONTIS, G21 S.r.l

Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market growth at a CAGR of 4.50% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:Medtronic, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc, Alphatec Spine, Inc, Stryker, Merit Medical Systems, Globus Medical, IZI Medical Products, ZAVATION, RONTIS, G21 S.r.l., SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, BPB medica, LauraneMedical, Teknimed, Benvenue Medical, Spine Wave, Inc. among other domestic and global players.

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Drivers and restrains of the market To get a comprehensive overview of the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market. Key developments in the market Market volume Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Increase in the prevalence of spinal injuries due to the sports activities and vehicle accidents will fuel the growth of the market.

In vertebroplasty, the bone cement is injected in the vertebra to support the specific broken bone, kyphoplasty is the modified version in which a balloon tamp is inflated in the vertebral area for compressing the cancellers bone and form a cavity.

Growth in the aging population from osteoporosis is also supporting the growth of the market.

Change in lifestyle is the major reason for back pains, sitting in front of computers and working for prolonged period of time is one of the major issues for back pain, thus with the prevalence of back conditions the market will experience the growth rate in the forecast period. Advancements in image-guided surgical procedures are benefiting the market to a great extent.

Development and innovations of new technology based on research activities done by manufacturers in the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market and will create the growth opportunities for vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Complications such as infections, bleeding post-surgery and chances of occurrence of another facture will act as a restrain, and further challenge the growth of vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market is segmented on the basis of product and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you to analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market is segmented into vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty. Vertebroplasty is segmented into needles and cement mixing & delivery device. Kyphoplasty is segmented into needles & balloons, cement mixing and delivery device.

Based on end-use, the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres.

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

