Global Ventricular Assist Device Market Trends and Vendors Analysis after Covid-19 Pandemic Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2021-2028

Global Ventricular Assist Device Market By Product (Left Ventricular Assist Devices, Right Ventricular Assist Devices, Biventricular Assist Devices), Application (Bridge-to-transplant (BTT) Therapy, Destination Therapy, Bridge-to-recovery (BTR) Therapy, Bridge-to-candidacy (BTC) Therapy), Design (Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices, Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices), Type (Pulsatile Flow, Continuous Flow), Age (Below 18, 19-36, 40-59, 60-79, Above 80), End- Users (Hospitals, Home Care Setups, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Ventricular Assist Device Market

Global ventricular assist device market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2498.37 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing incidences of heart failure and less number of heart donors is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Ventricular Assist Device Market

Ventricular assist device is a mechanical pump which is specially designed for the people with weak heart so that it can support the function of their heart and flow of blood. They are very useful in conditions like heart failures, high blood pressure, diabetes, lung diseases etc. Pump, electronic controller and batteries are main devices of the ventricular assist device. There main function is to maintain the smooth flow of blood in the body. Increasing heart failure cases is the major factor fueling the growth of this market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global ventricular assist device market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ventricular assist device market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ventricular assist device market are Abbott, ABIOMED., Berlin Heart, BiVACOR Inc., CardiacAssist, Inc, Evaheart, Inc., Jarvik Heart, Inc., Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, ReliantHeart Inc., Calon Cardio, LivaNova PLC, HeartWare, Thoratec Corporation, Getinge AB, SynCardia Systems, LLC., CHF Solutions, Inc., Cardiobridge GmbH among others.

Market Drivers

Rising awareness about the heart failure treatment among population is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development also boosts the market growth

Rising geriatric population can also act as a market driver

Increasing cardiovascular diseases is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

High cost of the devices is restraining the market growth

High risk related to the procedures can also act as a restricting factor for the growth of this market

Strict rules and regulation is restraining the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2016, Medtronic announced that they have acquired Framingham, which will help the company to expand their heart failure business and will help them to better devices and solutions to their patients. This will also help the companies to combine their technologies and capabilities so that they can expand their growth in the mechanical circulatory support market

In October 2015, St. Jude Medical, Inc announced that they have acquired Thoratec Corporation, so that they can add Thoratec’s HeartMate II VAD, HeartMate 3, HeartMate PHP devices and other products to their heart failure portfolio. This will help them to strengthen their heart failure portfolio. This acquisition will create better opportunities for both the companies and will help them to provide better treatment to their patients

