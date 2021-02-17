Global Tobacco Packaging Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth During 2021-2026, Impelled by Increasing Consumption of Tobacco Products

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tobacco Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global tobacco packaging market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Tobacco is a plant that belongs to the nightshade or Solanaceae plant family and is rich in nicotine content. The leaves of the plant are dried and fermented to be used in various tobacco products, such as cigars, cigarettes, snuff, bidis, and dissolvable tobacco. Efficient packaging solutions, such as foils, films, cartons, paper, boards, laminates, are utilized to protect the flavor and quality of these products from deterioration and aroma transmission during transportation and storage. They also ensure proper protection of the packaged products from bacterial contamination, moisture and other external impacts. These packaging solutions also function as an essential marketing tool as they provide consumers with important product information.

Global Tobacco Packaging Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing number of smokers, which has facilitated the uptake of cigarettes across the globe. This can be attributed to the hectic schedules, long working hours and a considerable increase in workload among the working professionals, which, in turn, have resulted in stress and related mental health concerns among the majority. Since nicotine acts as an effective stimulant that assists individuals in combating daily stress, this is boosting tobacco consumption across the globe, thereby providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, the rising trend of product premiumization has led to the escalating demand for premium quality tobacco products. Supported by the inflating per capita income levels of the masses and easy product availability through online and offline retail channels, this is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. The market is further driven by the launch of various innovative and attractive packaging in the market. Packaging solutions with effect and spot finishing, ultraviolet (UV) colors and coatings, and blind and hot foil embossing and window films are gaining widespread prominence among the masses. This, coupled with the emergence of advanced printing technologies, including rotogravure, UV sheetfed offset and flexographic printing, is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Key Market Segmentation:

On the basis of the material type, the market has been divided into paperboards, paper boxes, plastic, jute, metal and others. Amongst these, paper boxes represent the most preferred material type.

Based on the packaging type, secondary packaging exhibits a clear dominance in the market. Other segments include primary and bulk packaging.

On the basis of the end use, the market has been categorized into smoking tobacco (cigarettes and cigars), smokeless tobacco (chewing tobacco, snuff, dissolvable tobacco and others), and raw tobacco. At present, smoking tobacco accounts for the majority of the total tobacco packaging market share.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions include Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been studied with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of the tobacco packaging market competitors operating in the market include Amcor plc, China National Tobacco Corporation, Innovia Films, Philip Morris International Inc., ITC Limited, International Paper Company, Japan Tobacco International, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, WestRock Company, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Mondi Group, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, and Oracle Packaging.

