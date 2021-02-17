Global Serological Testing Market Trends Estimates High Demand By 2027||Abbott, BD, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd, ELITechGroup

Serological testing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the serological testing market report are Serological Research Institute (SERI), Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., Cellex Inc., Advanced Diagnostics, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Eurofins Scientific, Abbott, BD, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd, ELITechGroup, Immucor Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., BioMedomics Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Henry Schein Inc., and Grifols S.A., among other domestic and global players.

Serological Testing Market Scope and Market Size

Serological testing market is segmented on the basis of test type, application and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of test type, the serological testing market is segmented into primary serological tests, secondary serological tests and tertiary binding tests. Primary serological tests have further been segmented into enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunoflurescent antibody technique (IFAT) and radio immunoassay (RIA). Secondary serological tests have further been segmented into agglutination tests, complement fixation tests (CFT), precipitation tests, serum neutralization tests (SNT) and toxin-antitoxin tests.

The application segment of the serological testing market is segmented into rotavirus infections, hepatitis, HIV, endotoxins, therapeutic drug monitoring and other infectious diseases.

Based on end users, the serological testing market is divided into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, blood banks, academic and research institutes and others.

