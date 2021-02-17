Global Position Sensor Market: Industry Type, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2027

Position Sensor Market is valued at USD 4.82 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 8.08 Billion by 2027 with the CAGR of 7.66% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Position Sensor Market:

A position sensor may indicate absolute position (location) or relative position (displacement), in terms of linear travel, rotational angle, or three-dimensional space. It is majorly used in medical equipment’s, drive-by-wire cars and aircraft systems, packaging machines, etc. It provides positional feedback to the device. Position sensor is used to measure angular, linear, or multi-axis displacement whereas linear sensors are used to detect linear position and angular sensors are used to detect angular position. Many types of position sensors are available in the market such as Eddy–current based position sensor, capacitive position sensors, hall effect based magnetic position sensors, linear voltage differential transformers, optical position sensors, fiber-optic position sensor, and magnetostrictive linear position sensor.

Key Players for Position Sensor –

Position Sensor market report covers prominent players are Honeywell, SICK AG, AMS AG,TE Connectivity, MTS Systems, Vishay, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Bourns, Allegro MicroSystems, Renishaw, Heidenhain, Hans Turck, Novotechnik, Siko, Piher Sensors, Alliance Sensors, Hamamatsu Photonics, Broadcom, GE Measurement & Control, Methode Electronics, IFM Efector and others.

Global Position Sensor Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to capture the major share of the global position sensor market due to high adoption of new technological solutions, increasing demand for consumer electronics and rising focus towards the automotive industry in this region. According to the Economy stats; in 2018, the U.S. automotive industry contributed 2.7% to U.S. gross domestic product. That’s $545.4 billion out of the total $20.5 trillion produced. Of that, $327.1 billion was auto manufacturing and $218.3 billion was vehicle retail sales. The Europe is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period with due to increasing adoption of linear and rotary position sensors for the automobile industry and increasing automobile production. According to the ACEA report, More than 80 million passenger cars were produced around the world in 2017. This interactive info graphic shows the 10 biggest car producing countries, worldwide and in the EU.

