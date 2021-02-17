Global Medical Marijuana Market Strong Growth By 2028||Key Players-Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc

Global Medical Marijuana Market, By Form (Solid, Gas, Dissolvable/Powders), Product Type (Buds, Oils, Tinctures, Others), Active Ingredient (Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Cannabidiol (CBD)), Type (Flowers, Concentrates, Edibles, Others), Application (Chronic Pain, Arthritis, Cancer, Neurology, Oncology, Others), Route of Administration (Inhalation, Oral, Topical), Distribution Channel (Retail and Pharmacy Stores, Online Platforms), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Global Medical Marijuana Market Overview

Medical marijuana market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 63890.74 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 17.91% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of medical marijuana which will further create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Medical Marijuana market research report utilizes the graphs and charts which turns it into more visually appealing.

Global Medical Marijuana Market Scope and Market Size

Medical marijuana market is segmented on the basis of form, product type, active ingredient, type, application, route of administration and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of form, the medical marijuana market is segmented into solid, gas, and dissolvable/powders.

Based on product type, the medical marijuana market is segmented into buds, oils, tinctures, and others.

On the basis of active ingredient, the medical marijuana market is segmented into tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and cannabidiol (CBD).

Based on type, the medical marijuana market is segmented into flowers, concentrates, edibles, and others.

On the basis of application, the medical marijuana market is segmented into chronic pain, arthritis, cancer, neurology, oncology, and others. Others have been further segmented into migraine and seizures.

Based on route of administration, the medical marijuana market is segmented into inhalation, oral, and topical.

Medical marijuana market has also been segmented based on the distribution channel into retail and pharmacy stores, and online platforms.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Medical marijuana market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for medical marijuana market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the medical marijuana market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Marijuana Market Share Analysis

Medical marijuana market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to medical marijuana market.

The major players covered in the medical marijuana market report are

Aurora Cannabis,

Canopy Growth Corporation,

GW Pharmaceuticals plc,

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.,

Tilray, CanniMed Ltd.,

Cara Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc.,

Medical Marijuana, Inc.,

GBSciences, Inc.

and MediPharm

Medical Marijuana Market Country Level Analysis

Medical marijuana market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, form, product type, active ingredient, type, application, route of administration, and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical marijuana market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The U.S. dominates the North America medical marijuana market due to the increasing usages of product in various medical applications along with legalization of cannabis in the region, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the growing popularity of different medical marijuana products such as creams, lotions, gels, ointments, and others in the region.

Points to focus in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market size has been provided. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Analyze and forecast Medical Marijuana market on the basis of type, function and application.

