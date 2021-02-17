Global Medical Image Management Market  Trends and Vendors Analysis after Covid-19 Pandemic Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2021-2028

Data Bridge Market Research Adds “Global Medical Image Management Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028” new report to its research database. The report spread No of pages : 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it. This comprehensive Global Medical Image Management Market industry research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the organizations operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market CAGR,Volume, industry share And size, demand and trend growth, key segments, and key drivers and restrains.

Global Medical Image Management Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.86 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.10 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising use of imaging equipment and technological developments in image management software and diagnostic imaging modalities.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the medical image management market are Agfa-Gevaert Group, BridgeHead Software Ltd., Carestream Health, Distributed Medical AB, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi Vantara, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mach7 Technologies Ltd., McKesson Corporation, IBM Watson Health, Novarad, Sectra AB, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Hologic Inc., Esaote SpA, Canon Medical Systems Corporation and Shimadzu Corporation.

Global Medical Image Management Market By Product (Picture archiving & communication system, Vendor neutral archives, Application-independent Clinical archive, Enterprise Viewers/Universal Viewers), End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic imaging centers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

The global medical image management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical image management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Medical Image Management Market

Medical image management enables to achieve medical images electronically with the help of image management systems. It helps in gathering, organizing and controlling medical imaging data along with several other information in healthcare systems. Application-independent clinical archives, Vendor neutral archives and Picture archiving & communication system are the key technologies that are used in image management systems.

Market Drivers

Government initiatives taken for encouraging EMR adoption has projected the market growth

Increasing adoption of medical image management systems by imaging centers and small hospitals will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints

High maintenance and implementation cost of these medical imaging solutions is acting as a major restraint for the market

Various user interface and usability challenges are also hampering the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In October, 2018, Fujifilm launched FUJINON CF-ZA-1S series lens, which are ideal for measurement on production lines and effective product inspection requiring high precision.

In May, 2018, BridgeHead Software announced a partnership Insignia Medical Systems to offer its application retirement solution and data migration to prospective and existing Insignia customers.

