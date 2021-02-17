Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Research Report 2021

Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Water Based Adhesives

Solvent Based Adhesives

Solvent-free Adhesives

Segment by Application

Food Packaging

Medical Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Others

By Company

Henkel

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

Ashland

DowDuPont

3M

Vimasco Corporation

Sika Automotive GmbH

Coim

Flint Group

Toyo-Morton

DIC Corporation

Huber Group

Comens Material

China Neweast

Jiangsu Lihe

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging

1.2 Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Water Based Adhesives

1.2.3 Solvent Based Adhesives

1.2.4 Solvent-free Adhesives

1.3 Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Food Packaging

1.3.3 Medical Packaging

1.3.4 Industrial Packaging

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

