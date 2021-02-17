Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Research Report 2021
Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Water Based Adhesives
- Solvent Based Adhesives
- Solvent-free Adhesives
Segment by Application
- Food Packaging
- Medical Packaging
- Industrial Packaging
- Others
By Company
- Henkel
- Bostik
- H.B. Fuller
- Ashland
- DowDuPont
- 3M
- Vimasco Corporation
- Sika Automotive GmbH
- Coim
- Flint Group
- Toyo-Morton
- DIC Corporation
- Huber Group
- Comens Material
- China Neweast
- Jiangsu Lihe
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging
1.2 Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Water Based Adhesives
1.2.3 Solvent Based Adhesives
1.2.4 Solvent-free Adhesives
1.3 Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Food Packaging
1.3.3 Medical Packaging
1.3.4 Industrial Packaging
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
