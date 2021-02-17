Global Intumescent Coatings Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Analyzing Driving & Restraining Forces Forecast 2021-2026
Intumescent Coatings
Intumescent Coatings are coatings that react under the influence of fire, swelling to many times their original thickness and producing an insulating foam-like coating or “”char”” which protects the substrate.Intumescent Coatings provide an appearance similar to that of a paint finish. At ambient temperatures, they remain stable. However, in a fire situation, the increase in temperature causes a chemical reaction.
The global Intumescent Coatings market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2016-2020 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2021 with a CAGR xx% from 2021 to 2026. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Intumescent Coatings by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Cellulose
Hydrocarbon
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
AkzoNobel(NL)
RPM(US)
Albi-StanChem(US)
Sherwin-Williams(US)
JOTUN(NO)
Flame Control(US)
PPG(UK)
3M(US)
SKK(JP)
Demilec(CA)
Isolatek(US)
Wacker(DE)
ACS(UK)
OMNOVA(US)
R. Brothers(US)
Yung Chi
INCA
Beijing Jinyu(CN)
Sichuan Tianfu(CN)
Shandong Singal(CN)
Jiangsu Lanling(CN)
Kunshan Ninghua(CN)
Henan Zhoangao(CN)
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Construction
Oil & Gas
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
