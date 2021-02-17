Global Infant Nutritional Premix Market 2021 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2027

Infant Nutritional Premix Market is segmented on the basis of product type, form, application and regional & country level. On the basis of product type, infant nutritional market is classified into vitamin premixes, mineral premixes, amino acid premixes, nucleotide premixes, fiber premixes, nutraceutical premixes, and others. Based upon form, infant nutritional market is classified into powder and liquid. On the basis application, infant nutritional premixes market is classified as digestion, immunity, vision, bone health and others.

Infant Nutritional Premix Market is valued at USD 180.8 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 280.9 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Infant Nutritional Premix-

Infant Nutritional Premixes are customized nutritional blends intended to enhance the overall nutritional value of infant nutritional products. It consists of the blend of minerals, vitamins, amino acids, proteins and other essential ingredients for better growth and health of infants. Premixes are used in the manufacture of food and supplement products that are targeted towards consumer groups seeking bone health, beauty, resistance, energy, immunity and digestion. The formulations, building up varies according to the required health benefits. A child is born with an undeveloped immune system that does not become fully functional for about two years. Since immune system cells make antibodies to fight infection, an incompletely developed immune system leaves the infant vulnerable to many bacterial and viral infections. These antibodies survive passage through the infant’s digestive system and are absorbed into the infant’s blood, where they help protect against infection. However, the awareness on the existence and benefits of nutritional premixes is not yet well established which may hamper the market growth.

The regions covered in this Infant Nutritional Premix Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Infant Nutritional Premix is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Some of the key players operating in the global infant nutritional premix market are Vitablend, DSM, BARENTZ, Prinova Solutions, Nestle S.A, Richen Nantong, Royal Friesland Campina, SternVitamin, Lycored Limited, BASF SE, ADM Company, Watson Inc, Hexagon Nutritional Pvt. Ltd., FenChem biotek, Jubilant Life Science Limited, and Farbest Brands and others.

The Growing Consumer Awareness and increasing Demand for Wellness Foods and Nutritional Products are Driving the Growth of the Market Growth.

Nutritional Premixes are modified combinations of various useful ingredients such as amino acids, vitamins, minerals and others used for stimulating food products. Due to the growing demand for functional ingredients in food, manufacturers are opting for premixes as they help in better inventory management. In addition, the costs of developing and producing nutritional food products are proven to be low with the employment of premixes. The reasons for the growth of infant nutritional premixes market are; rise in earnings power of consumers, growth in economies, consumer’s inclination for buying the product, and growing focus of manufacturers on expanding product portfolio. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting strategies for expanding customer base through product differentiation. The emerging markets account for infant formula sales of $9.9B, with 14.2% annual growth projected through 2017. Moreover, increasing investment for research and development for improving the existing products, growing awareness among consumers regarding benefits of infant nutrition premix are driving market. The common infant formula include pure cow’s milk, casein and whey as a source of protein, combination of vegetable oils for fats, lactose for carbohydrates, and others. Additionally, growing population of working women and increasing need for portable and convenient nutrition of infants are also propelling the market growth.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Infant Nutritional Premix Market.

Global infant nutritional premix market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and MEA. North America is expected to dominate the market of infant nutritional premix due to presence of major market players and high consumption rate of infant nutritional premix in this region within the forecast period. In addition, increasing working population and increasing demand for ready to eat food products are also expected to supplement the growth of infant nutritional premix in this region. Asia Pacific is projected to witness a lucrative growth within the forecast period owing to the increasing disposable income and growing awareness about the healthy wellbeing of infants in this region.

Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type:

Vitamin Premixes

Mineral Premixes

Amino Acid Premixes

Nucleotide Premixes

Fiber Premixes

Nutraceutical Premixes

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Application:

Digestion

Immunity

Vision

Bone Health

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America US. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



