Global Emergency Management Market is Rapidly Growing at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2027: Absolute Markets Insights

The smart traffic management system is mainly simulated using map interface to visualize the vehicle movement across a predefined route. This system effectively caters an alternative for gridlocked streets and busy intersections that can present serious risk for people during an emergency. Such a factor is had aided the global emergency management market in the recent past and is expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period.

The system control traffic signals, achieved remotely via a Traffic Management Server (TMS), centrally located on the cloud. This is powered by IBM Bluemix and communication between TMS with the emergency vehicle & traffic signals happen through PubNub’s Realtime Data Stream Network.

Request A Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=187

The TMS receives communication periodically from the emergency vehicle to receive its current location. Based on the information received, the TMS decides whether to send command to the next approaching signal (NAS). This command usually directs the NAS to either turn green or resume to normal operation.

Recently, ARS T&TT has developed emergency management system that reduces the overall response time. The model of the Incident Response System has been successfully implemented in Madhya Pradesh where road safety is one of the most important criteria. The system is capable of disseminating huge amount of data with unprecedented efficiency and speed. It comprises of an interface with surveillance cameras that helps in visualizing real time information and also analyze the current situation. The system is operational 24 hours a day. Also, the road users are provided with mobile and web apps with traffic information. The system also helps in finding nearby vehicles such as ambulances and cranes, navigating them towards an accident.

Inquiry Before Buying This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=187

“What can be done if an ambulance is stuck in traffic? We usually see this as an everyday phenomenon. Thus, a truly smart transportation infrastructure is a need for that hour. The hope is that the city and town planning authorities can take this into consideration while building smart cities for the future. Furthermore, the existing algorithm can be more powerful and useful with the help of IBM Watson, such that it can learn the existing traffic patterns to predict exceptional results of traffic scenarios, figuring out favorable ways to deal with the same.”

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global emergency management market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue as well as sales volume across regions and further, across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers regional production volume and capacity analysis. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Some of the major players operating in the global emergency management market are A Fishtech Group, LLC Company., Alert Technologies Corporation., Alertus Technologies, LLC., Blackhawk Emergency Management Group., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Eccentex., EMSystems, LLC, Esri Inc., Everbridge., GP Strategies Corporation., Honeywell International Inc., IBM, IEM, Inc., Intergraph Corporation Part of Hexagon Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation., MARSH LLC., Mission, Mode Incident Management Systems, Motorola Solutions, Inc., NEC Corporation, Resolver Inc., Rockwell Collins, SRDC, Tetra Tech, Inc., The Response Group, Veoci / Grey Wall Software, LLC. among others.

Request for Customized Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=187

By Systems

Emergency/Mass Notification System

Surveillance System

Traffic Management System

Safety Management System

Disaster Recovery & Backup System

Others

By Communication Technology

First Responder Tools

Satellite Phones

Emergency Response Radars

Vehicle-ready Gateways

Others

By Service

Training & Education Services

Consulting Services

Design & Integration Services

Support & Maintenance Services

By Solution

Geospatial Solutions

Disaster Recovery Solutions

Situational Awareness Solutions

By Vertical

BFSI

Public Sector

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of South Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Get More Information@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Emergency-Management-Market-2019-2027-187

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

Follow Us on Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteMarketsInsights/

https://twitter.com/AbsoluteMI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/absolute-markets-insights/

https://plus.google.com/117657938830005040584