Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2026
Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)
Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) is a device which converts the alternating current (AC) distributed by electric utilities to the direct current (DC) needed to recharge the battery of electric vehicle. There are a number of different types of battery chargers based on the way they control the charging rate and whether installed on the electric vehicles, such as on-board and off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC). Generally, the former has a small power, while off-board is large and has power more than 30 KW.
The global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2016-2020 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2021 with a CAGR xx% from 2021 to 2026. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
On-board Charger
Off-board Charger
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
AeroVironment
ChargePoint
Elektromotive
LG Electronics
Aker Wade
ABB
Lealacpower
Chroma ATE
Lester
Silicon Labs
BYD
XJ Group
NARI
Huashang
Wanma
Dilong
Potevio
Kenergy
Anhev
Shuntang
Tonhe
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Residential charging
Public charging
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
