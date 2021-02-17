Global Covid-19 Impact on Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market Forecast to 2027 – Aptiv PLC, Clarion Company Ltd, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Garmin Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH

The automotive cockpit electronics is the display panel that consist of instrument panels and other controls for the driver to drive safely. It is used for human-machine interference (HMI). The controls that are accessible from the automotive cockpit includes rear display, in-car telephone, wireless interference, transmission, in-car lighting, global positioning system (GPS), CD players, climate control, Wi-Fi, advanced parking support systems and others. Thus, these products enhance the convenience and travelling experience by offering better driving safety, control, and entertainment.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Aptiv PLC, Clarion Company Ltd, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Garmin Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung (Harman International Industries Inc.), Visteon Corporation among other.

Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Head-up Display, Information Display, Infotainment & Navigation, Instrument Cluster, and Telematics); Application (Entertainment System Application, Passenger Comfort Application, Active Safety Application, and Driver Assistance Application); and End User (Economic Passenger Car, Mid-Priced Passenger Car, and Luxury Passenger Car)

Growing interest in racing cars and super cars has driven this market. The major challenge for this market is to design those products that have relatively long product lifestyle. The automotive industry has safety standards and high reliability. Major opportunities can lie in investing in research oriented outlook as this market is dominated by evolving technologies.

The “Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive cockpit electronics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive cockpit electronics market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user and geography. The global automotive cockpit electronics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive cockpit electronics market based on type, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall automotive cockpit electronics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

