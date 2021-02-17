Global Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2026
A coating is a covering that is applied to the surface of an object, usually referred to as the substrate. Consumer appliance coatings mainly contain epoxy, epoxy PE hybrid and thermoplastic.
The global Consumer Appliance Coatings market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2016-2020 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2021 with a CAGR xx% from 2021 to 2026. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Consumer Appliance Coatings by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Epoxy coating
Epoxy PE hybrid coating
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
AkzoNobel
Axalta
Tiger
PPG
Jotun
Valspar
Sherwin-Williams
Nippon Paint
Surpass
Meijia
Huaguang
Kinte
Huacai
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Refrigeration
Large Cooking Appliance
Home Laundry
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
