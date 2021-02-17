Global Connected Care Market Trends Estimates High Demand By 2027||GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Honeywell International Inc, Medtronic, Microsoft, Persistent Systems

Connected care market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow with a CAGR of 32.30% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising use of smartphones and wearable devices into healthcare drives the connected care market.

The major players covered in the connected care market report are AgaMatrix, AIRSTRIP TECHNOLOGIES, INC., AliveCor, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Apple Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cerner Corporation., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Honeywell International Inc, Medtronic, Microsoft, Persistent Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Vivify Health, Inc., IBM Corporation, and SAP SE among other domestic and global players.

Connected Care Market Scope and Market Size

Connected care market is segmented on the basis of type, application, function and target audience. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the connected care market is segmented into M-health services, M-health devices and E-prescription

Based on application, the connected care market is segmented into monitoring, diagnosis and treatment, education and awareness, healthcare management and wellness, and prevention

Based on function, the connected care market is segmented into home monitoring, clinical monitoring, assisted living and telemedicine

The connected care market is also segmented on the basis of target audience into medical device manufacturers, medical device supplier, government research laboratory, research and development (R&D) companies, marketing research and consulting service provider and medical research laboratories.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

Connected care market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for connected care market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the connected care market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Drivers: Global Connected Care Market

Rising use of smartphones and wearable devices into healthcare drives the connected care market.

Cost-effectiveness and patient’s convenience is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising aging population, increased involvement of patient population, continuous Increase In lifestyle diseases, rising government expenditure on the healthcare sector to facilitate numerous healthcare services, increased internet penetration in developed and developing countries and rising patient-centric approach are the major factors among others driving the connected care market.

Rising partnerships between the companies and the introduction of connected healthcare in developing economies will further create new opportunities for the connected care market in the forecasted period of 2020-2027.

Restraints: Global Connected Care Market

However, lack of awareness about the possible applications of connected care, reluctance to share information regarding the health and rising privacy and cybercrimes are the major factors among others acting as restraints, and will further challenge the growth of connected care market in the forecast period mentioned above.

North America dominates the connected care market due to well-developed internet infrastructure, well-developed healthcare sector and presence of major players in this region. Europe is the dominating region in terms of growth in connected care market due to growing number of aged-population suffering from various diseases.

Study Highlights

