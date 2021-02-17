Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Research Report 2021

Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

CR122

CR232

CR2441 and CR2442

CR321 and CR 322

Segment by Application

Solvent-based adhesive

Latex type adhesive

By Company

DOPONT

DENKI KAGAKU KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA

LANXESS

COG

Tosoh Corporation

Shanna Synthetic Rubber

Changshou Chemical

Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group

Pidilite

Showa Denko K.K

Nairit Plant

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chloroprene Rubber (CR)

1.2 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 CR122

1.2.3 CR232

1.2.4 CR2441 and CR2442

1.2.5 CR321 and CR 322

1.3 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Solvent-based adhesive

1.3.3 Latex type adhesive

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Chloroprene Rubber

