Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Research Report 2021
Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market
Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- CR122
- CR232
- CR2441 and CR2442
- CR321 and CR 322
Segment by Application
- Solvent-based adhesive
- Latex type adhesive
By Company
- DOPONT
- DENKI KAGAKU KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA
- LANXESS
- COG
- Tosoh Corporation
- Shanna Synthetic Rubber
- Changshou Chemical
- Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group
- Pidilite
- Showa Denko K.K
- Nairit Plant
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chloroprene Rubber (CR)
1.2 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 CR122
1.2.3 CR232
1.2.4 CR2441 and CR2442
1.2.5 CR321 and CR 322
1.3 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Solvent-based adhesive
1.3.3 Latex type adhesive
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Chloroprene Rubber
