Global Bromelain Market Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

TMR’s report on the global bromelain market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides revenue of the global bromelain market for the period 2018–2030, considering 2018 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global bromelain market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after primary and secondary researches. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global bromelain market.

Surge in Demand for Enzyme-based Ingredients to Drive Global Market

Research and development activities have played an imperative role in introducing new and niche food ingredients that have potential health benefits. Ongoing trends in the food & beverages sector such as increasing demand for plant-based, organic, and natural food products and ingredients are expected to gain further momentum in the upcoming years. The increasing consumer awareness pertaining to the benefits of beneficial fruit-based enzymes, including bromelain, is anticipated to play a key role in boosting the global bromelain market during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for bromelain as a dietary supplement to minimize pain and swelling, particularly of gums, sinuses, and other parts of the body post-surgery, is projected to have a strong influence on the global bromelain market during the forecast period. In addition, due to research and development, bromelain is increasingly being promoted as an ideal solution for digestive problems, cancer, osteoarthritis, and soreness of muscles. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has deemed bromelain as generally recognized as safe (GRAS) due to which, the demand continues to witness steady growth.

At the back of these factors, along with increasing consumption of clean label ingredients, the global bromelain market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of 2030.

Demand for Bromelain to Remain Steady amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a moderate impact on the overall growth of the global bromelain market. While the demand from the cosmetic industry could witness a slight decline due to stringent lockdown measures and closure of the retail sector, the food & beverages sector is expected to provide sizeable growth opportunities, as bromelain is largely used to tenderize red meat. Market players are projected to focus on research and development activities and address the challenges across the supply chain to gain a competitive edge.

Bromelain Market: Competition Landscape

This report profiles major players operating in the global bromelain market based on various attributes and recent developments

The global bromelain market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a number of global as well as regional players

Leading players operating in the global bromelain market include

Enzybel International S.A Hong Mao Biochemicals Co., Ltd. Nanning Pangbo Bioengineering Co., Ltd. Guangxi Nanning Javely Biological Products Co., Ltd. Challenge Bioproducts Co., Ltd. Enzyme Development Corporation Xena Bio Herbals Pvt. ltd. Enzyme Technology (PTY) Ltd. Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited Bio-gen Extracts Pvt. Ltd.



