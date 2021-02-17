Global Antifouling Coatings Market Research Report 2021
Global Antifouling Coatings Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Self-Polishing Antifouling Coatings
- Copper-Free Antifouling Coatings
- Nano Antifouling Coatings
- Others
Segment by Application
- Shipping Vessels
- Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms
- Fishing Boats
- Yachts & Other Boats
- Others
By Company
- Akzo Nobel
- Hempel
- Jotun
- PPG industries
- Sherwin-Williams Company
- BASF
- Boero
- Chugoku Marine Paints
- DuPont
- Kansai Paints
- Nippon Paint Holdings
- Sea Hawk Paints
- San Cera Coat Industries
- Altex Coatings
- The Witham Group
- PYI
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Antifouling Coatings Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Antifouling Coatings
1.2 Antifouling Coatings Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Antifouling Coatings Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Self-Polishing Antifouling Coatings
1.2.3 Copper-Free Antifouling Coatings
1.2.4 Nano Antifouling Coatings
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Antifouling Coatings Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Antifouling Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Shipping Vessels
1.3.3 Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms
1.3.4 Fishing Boats
1.3.5 Yachts & Other Boats
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Antifouling Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Antifouling Coatings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Antifouling Coatings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Antifouling Coatings Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Antifouling Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Antifouling Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Antifouling Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Antifouling Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
