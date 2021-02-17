Global 3D Mapping and Modeling Market to Reach US$ 12.6 Billion by 2026 | IMARC Group

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “3D Mapping and Modeling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global 3D mapping and modeling market size reached around US$ 4.79 Billion in 2020. 3D mapping and modeling is the process of creating a view and model of objects by using advanced technologies and related machine vision. 3D mapping helps in creating a highly realistic virtual representation of the objects and areas in the real world with laser scanning and photogrammetry. It enhances the accuracy of mapping objects, thereby reducing inconsistencies. On the other hand, 3D modeling creates a mathematical representation of a 3D object with the help of several methods like non-uniform rational basis spline (NURBS) modeling, patches, primitive modeling, and polygonal modeling. 3D mapping and modeling find an array of applications in the entertainment, construction, automobile, defense, and healthcare industries.

Global 3D Mapping and Modeling Market Trends:

3D modeling and mapping have gained immense traction in recent years due to the adoption of the latest technologies in different verticals. The growing demand for 3D-enabling devices like cameras, scanners, and global position system (GPS) satellite components has created a huge potential for the market. In addition to this, online web service providers, like Microsoft Corp. and Amazon Inc., are incorporating 3D map applications on their platforms, thereby contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has led to the integration of robots that utilize 3D mapping and modeling technology in the healthcare sector. For instance, an India-based robotics company, The Milagrow Humanoid ELF, introduced iMap9, which is a self-navigating robot that can clean and sanitize floors without any human intervention. Apart from this, Tesla Inc., an American electric vehicle company, has introduced driverless car modules that incorporate mapping and modeling solutions. On account of these factors, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 12.6 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.51% during 2021-2026.

Key Market Segmentation:

Based on the component, the market has been categorized into 3D modeling and 3D mapping.

On the basis of the application, the market has been segregated into texture mapping, projection mapping, maps and navigation, and others.

Based on the end use industry, the market has been divided into transportation, entertainment, construction, healthcare, automobile, and other industries.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, with some of the key players being Autodesk, Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Alphabet Inc., Vricon, Airbus SAS, Trimble Inc., Intermap Technologies Inc., Esri Global, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Apple Inc., CyberCity 3D, Inc., Topcon Corporation, Dassault Systèmes SE, Flight Evolved, MAXON Computer Inc., Onionlab, Foundry Visionmongers Ltd., Adobe Systems Pty Ltd., Pix4D SA, and Pixologic Inc.

