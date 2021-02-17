Gigantic growth in Mailroom Management Software Market is valued at US$ 321.4 Mn in 2018 and is Expected to Reach US$ 466.5 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Reduced operational cost and Enhanced Mail Security, Traceability & Accelerated Delivery; says Absolute Markets Insights

The mailroom management software offers a one stop solution for sorting, filtering and distributing mail both offline and online for businesses. It requires only a scanner to upload mail, invoices, packages, subscriptions or more on a secured server of the organization. Due to this organizations across the globe are experiencing an overall reduction in operational cost and improved customer service. Owning to automation of mails and its management process, there is less dependency on manual processes thereby decreasing the labor cost of the businesses. Owing to the above mentioned reasons the mailroom management software market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period.

The installation of the software ensures security of each mail sent and received by individuals and organizations. The mail is tracked till it is delivered to the concerned person and even stored on cloud until requested to be recycled. The operators create unique bar code labels for each mail or package for better tracking throughout the whole process, which is one of the crucial factors while dealing with important documents, personal mail and essential packages. This is not only creating uniformity between departments/management branches but is also reducing the overall turnaround time. The software through its efficient tracking and storage system ensures that no mail or package is lost and also enables businesses to refer in future if needed. this solution ensures faster delivery of the mails thereby giving the recipient a better experience and a better relationship with the sender.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of mailroom management software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global mailroom management software market is expected to reach US$ 466.5 Mn by 2027 owing mail automation and mobile workforce across organizations

On the basis of end user, medium-sized business segment is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period (2019 – 2027) owing to increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions across organizations as it offers enhanced security, traceability, faster delivery and lower cost.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the mailroom management software market are Earth Class Mail, Inc., Envoy, ERP FM, EZTrackIt, iOFFICE, iPostal1, Kofax, Inc., Mail Labs, Notifii, Pitney Bowes, Ricoh, SIERRA ODC Private Limited and Stamps.com, Inc., amongst others.

Mailroom Management Software Market :

By Type

On-Premise

Cloud Based

By End User

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

