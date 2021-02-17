Geomarketing Market 2021 Analysis By Innovations, New Technology And Research – Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC

Global “Geomarketing Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Geomarketing market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Geomarketing industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The geomarketing market is expected to reach USD 18.21 billion by 2026 from the present estimate of USD 7.35 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 16.32% during the forecast period

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593331/geomarketing-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=124

Top Leading Companies of Global Geomarketing Market are: Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., Xtremepush Limited, Ericsson Inc., ESRI Business Information Solutions Inc, Software AG, Qualcomm Inc. and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

May 2020 – ESRI Business Information Solutions Inc has partnered with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to provide free access to geospatial technology in response to the COVID-19 emergency in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). Governments of the region will be able to use a COVID-19 solution to track critical equipment and assets availability, manage supply chains, and maintain business continuity.

– March 2020 – Bluedot, a leading provider of first-person location data, has announced an integration with Oracle Responsys, a real-time, omnichannel orchestration platform within the Oracle Marketing Cloud, to harness the power of location. The integration will give Oracle Responsys clients access to real-world insights needed to create meaningful, timely campaigns with their end customers.

Key Market Trends

Location Based Services is Expected to Witness Significant Growth and Drive the Market

– Technological advancement in smart devices (smartphones, smart wearables, laptops), wireless connectivity, Internet of Things, cloud computing, has successfully increased the traffic and has driven the demand for analytical services due to their ability to analyze and deliver real-time geo-data.

– Moreover, increasing brand dependence on location-based service providers to determine customers requirements and to verify customers needs and their offerings are on the same level in order to remain one step ahead of competitors has driven the growth of the market. Companies also utilize location-based technology, advanced analytics, and automation to highly personalized customer experience and build brand loyalty to reduce churn rate due to ongoing competition.

– According to the study, brand loyalty aid companies to achieve revenue gains of 5% to 10% and reduce its costs by 15% to 25% within two or three years as new customer acquisition costs five times as to retain the current old customer.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593331/geomarketing-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=124

Important Features that are under offering and key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of the Geomarketing market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of the Geomarketing market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Geomarketing market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Geomarketing Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Geomarketing industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082593331?mode=su?Mode=124

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.