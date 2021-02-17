Geographic Information System (GIS) Market 2021-26 Report: Latest Development, Trends, Top Key Players and Outlook

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Geographic Information System (GIS) Market: Industry Trends, Demand, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global geographic information system (GIS) market reached a value of US$ 8.9 Billion in 2020.

Geographic information system (GIS) refers to a system that gathers, manages, and analyzes data related to positions on the earth’s surface. It integrates various data formats, such as cartographic, photographic, and digital data, providing a better understanding of topographical information and relationships. Owing to this, GIS software is widely used for mapping, incident detection, rerouting design, transportation planning, disaster management and mitigation, zoning and navigation of landslide hazards, etc. These functions are carried out by analyzing spatial information and visually structuring layers of data via 3D maps.

Market Trends

The growing demand for location-based analytics across enterprises, along with the increasing accessibility of spatial data and cloud technology, is primarily driving the global GIS market. The rising adoption of GIS software for enabling better decision-making and enhancing overall management performance is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the market is also catalyzed by the growing number of GIS-based applications across diverse industries, such as agriculture, forestry, real estate, military and defense, and education. The rising integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with GIS has led to the advent of geospatial AI that helps in extracting information from spatial big data. This enhances the development of smart cities, planning urban infrastructure, and real-time tracking of changes in an area, which is further expected to drive the market growth.

Geographic Information System (GIS) Market: 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, function, device, end use industry and region.

