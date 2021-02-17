GCC Paper Products Market to Witness Moderate Growth During 2021-2026, Spurred by Increasing Demand for Paper Packaging Solutions

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Paper Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the GCC paper products market size reached US$ 10.4 Billion in 2020. Paper products refer to paper-based materials, including cups, plates and packaging, that are often lined or coated with wax or plastic to prevent the soaking or leaking of the content of the products. Widely available in numerous sizes, colors, forms and textures, these disposables are lightweight, recyclable and easy to handle. They are commonly made from recycled paper, making them easy to decompose to form nutrient-rich compost. Cups and plates made from paper are safe to be used in microwaves for reheating purposes, which has contributed to their escalating use for packaging and serving various foods and beverages, including tea, coffee, soups, soft drinks, sweet corn, and instant noodles, across the food industry. Other product variants, such as copy papers and envelops are also gaining widespread prominence among the students and working professionals.

GCC Paper Products Market Trends:

The market in the GCC region is majorly driven by the increasing utilization of paper products across numerous sectors, including textiles, education, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and food and beverages. Several paper products, such as paper towels, toilet rolls, and tissue papers, are gaining widespread prominence across the domestic and commercial segments on account of the improving living standards and the inflating disposable income levels of the masses. This is also supported by the growing hygiene consciousness among the masses in the GCC region. Moreover, the increasing preference for online shopping among individuals has impelled the demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions, including paper packaging. Supported by an enhanced focus on sustainable development among the masses, this is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. The market is further driven by the escalating demand for online food delivery services in the region, thereby facilitating the uptake of paper cups, plates and packaging. In addition to this, the implementation of plastic ban in various parts of the GCC region, including Oman and Saudi Arabia, is another major growth-inducing factor. The governments of multiple GCC countries are taking favorable initiatives to phase out the usage of traditional plastic bags and products, which, in turn, is expected to boost the sales of paper counterparts. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include Safeer Luxury Pack, Arkan Mfg Paper Cup Company, Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO), Al Kifah Paper Products, Al Nawar Corner, Lamina Company Ltd, Golden Paper Cups Mfg. Co. Ltd., Unipack Containers & Carton Products LLC, Hotpack Packaging LLC, Gulf Carton, and Arabian Paper Products Company (APPCO).

GCC Paper Cups Market

Based on the cup type, the market has been segmented into cold and hot paper cups.

On the basis of the wall type, the market has been categorized into single and double wall- paper cups.

The market has been classified based on the application into tea and coffee, chilled food and beverages, and others.

GCC Paper Plates Market

On the basis of the plate type, the market has been segmented into heavy- and medium-duty plates.

The market has been divided based on the distribution channel into retail and institutional segments.

GCC Paperboard Packaging Market

Based on the product type, the market has been categorized into corrugated boxes, rigid boxes, folding cartons, paper bags and others.

On the basis of the material type, the market has been classified into brown, white and other kraft.

The market has been segmented based on the application into food and beverages, healthcare, electric and electronic goods, personal and household care goods, and others.

Regional Insights

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar.

