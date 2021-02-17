Food Packaging Market Trends 2021: Current Business Outlook 2026 | Amcor Plc., Smurfit Kappa Group plc., Mondi Limited.,Sonoco Products

Food Packaging Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The Food Packaging market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Amcor Plc., Smurfit Kappa Group plc., Mondi Limited.,Sonoco Products, Berry Global Group, Ball Corporation, Tetra Pak, Schur Flexibles Group, Anchor Packaging Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., International Papers, WestRock , Sealed Air Corp., among others.

Scope of the Report:

The food packaging market was valued at USD 301.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 411 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026. According to the Flexible Packaging Association, in 2018, Food end-user segment contributed to 70% of total flexible packaging revenue worldwide (USD 31.8 billion) which is USD 22.6 billion.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Shelf-Life Extension of Foods Accelerating the Food Packaging Market

– After packaging, it takes time for packaged food to reach consumers across various parts of the world. The packaged food may not be fresh and might lose its aroma and taste before reaching the consumer. The threat of food being spoilt before reaching the consumer is increasing, as it would result in a loss of the capital invested in the packaging.

– To overcome this, food processing industries are investing in technologies and various new packaging techniques, such as intelligent packaging and engineering science, which help in increasing the shelf life of the product. Organizations are focusing on consumer satisfaction, apart from revenues, as it impacts the image and value in the market.

– According to a survey of American Adults by Consumer Action, in July 2019, 34% of adults have knowledge of most recyclable food packaging material as cardboard, followed by plastic 26%, glass 21%, and metal 8%.

– Increasing health consciousness and awareness regarding consuming fresh food are influencing consumers to opt for packaged products with a longer shelf life. Therefore, rising demand for better shelf life products across countries such as the United States is driving the market growth.

