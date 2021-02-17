Flip Flops Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share with Incredible Possibilities | Havaianas; SKECHERS USA, Inc.; Crocs Retail, LLC; DECKERS BRANDS

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global flip flops market are Havaianas; SKECHERS USA, Inc.; Crocs Retail, LLC; DECKERS BRANDS; FatFace; adidas AG; C&J Clark International Limited; BasicNet S.p.A.; Nike, Inc.; River Light V, L.P.; Ipanema, Allbirds, Inc.; Relaxo Footwears Limited; Grendene USA; kate spade; MONSOON; TRESTLES IP HOLDINGS, LLC; Roxy, Inc. among others.

Global flip flops market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the low-price, durable nature of the product giving rise to a higher adoption rate.

Flip flops footwear is a type of sandal that are generally worn for casual occasions. They are characterized as having a diversion between the first and the remaining toes of the foot. They are generally produced from rubber or different variants of plastics and are not covered from the top giving the wearer enhanced comfort.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing adoption of the product for more than just special outdoor uses such as for beaches or surfing; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Focus of consumers on adoption of comfortable, functional and aesthetically pleasing footwear will propel the growth of the market

Increasing demand from millennial population regarding easy to purchase products that can be worn throughout the year also fuel the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the environment and significant rise in the volume of waste generated from obsolete flip flops is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Presence of harmful products utilized in the production of these products that are non-disposable; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

By Material (EVA, PVC, Rubber, EVA & Rubber, Others),

End User (Female, Male),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

The FLIP FLOPS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Allbirds, Inc. announced the availability of “Sugar Zeffers” flip flops produced from sugar cane instead of petrochemicals that are set to meet the consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly product range. These footwear will be available for USD 35 per pair and are characterized as being developed with the help of carbon-negative green EVA foam as their core material of production which is a first of its kind

In June 2018, Bearpaw’s parent organization announced that they had acquired “Flip Flop Shops” from Cherokee Global Brands. The shops deal in providing trendy and fashionable range of footwear and are situated in fifty-nine locations throughout the world. This acquisition will help Flip Flop Shops in attaining their expansion plans as the expertise of Bearpaw is expected to help them

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Hair Tie market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Flip Flops market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Flip Flops market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

