Fintech Investment Market MAY SEE A BIG MOVE | ZhongAn (China), Oscar, Wealth front, Quefangi, Funding Circle, Kreditech

The ' Fintech Investment market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players.

Global Fintech Investment Market to reach USD 152.94 billion by 2025.

Global Fintech Investment Market valued approximately USD 39.6 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.40% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The growth of an alternative business model that can both replace and complement traditional payment practices is a key growth driver for the fintech market growth. Major banks are helping to incubate, invest in, or partner with FinTech companies. For instance, Oradian, a software provider caters to organizations that offer financial services to low-income individuals. Oradian develops core systems that help microfinance institutions manage their clients efficiently and facilitates day-to-day operations. The Oradian business model relies primarily on creating a niche in the microfinance industry as developing countries are encouraging microfinance institutions and dispersing credit to small businesses in a bid to revive economic growth. The growing popularity of blockchain is also expected to aid market growth over the forecast period. The blockchain is considered the world’s most popular bitcoin wallet. Many banks are opting for this technology to execute different tasks (such as authentication processes) or to verify documents residing within the banking system. Blockchain technology can help complete business-to-business transfers at significantly low costs and with minimal decentralization

The regional analysis of Global Fintech Investment Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market, accounting for more market share. In this region, the traditional financial services are at risk as there is a vast number of new technology-enabled entrants. This region is also expected to witness a huge number of partnerships, acquisitions, and competition during the forecast period. Many start-ups have started offering student loans and other types of financing through various FinTech platforms. This is anticipated to increase the deal volumes of investment in the Americas during the forecast period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

> P2P Lending

> Online Acquiring and Mobile Wallets

> Personal Finance Management or Private Financial Planning

> MSME Services

> MPOS

> Mobile First Banking

> Bitcoin

> Crowd Funding

> Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include ZhongAn (China), Oscar, Wealth front, Quefangi, Funding Circle, Kreditech, Avant., Atom Bank, Klarna, Our Crowd and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Fintech Investment Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… "MITIGATE" | "SUSTAIN" | "GROW": Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Key Segments Studied in the Global Fintech Investment Market

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter's Fiver Forces.

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is industry considering capacity, production and production value? What will be the estimation of cost and profit? What will be market share, supply and consumption? What about import and export?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

What were capacity, production value, cost and profit?

Who are the global key players in this industry? What are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Which manufacturing technology is used, what are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Key Points Covered in Fintech Investment Market Report: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Global Fintech Investment Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Global Fintech Investment Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

Chapter 2. Global Fintech Investment Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Research Objective

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Fintech Investment Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Fintech Investment Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Fintech Investment Market, By Application

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Fintech Investment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. P2P Lending

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Online Acquiring and Mobile Wallets

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Personal Finance Management or Private Financial Planning

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. MSME Services

5.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5. MPOS

5.3.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.6. Mobile First Banking

5.3.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.6.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.7. Bitcoin

5.3.7.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.7.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.8. Crowd Funding

5.3.8.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.8.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.9. Others

5.3.9.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.9.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Fintech Investment Market, by Regional Analysis

6.1. Fintech Investment Market, Regional Market Snapshot (2015-2025)

6.2. North America Fintech Investment Market Snapshot

6.2.1. U.S.

6.2.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.2.2. Canada

6.2.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.2.2.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3. Europe Fintech Investment Market Snapshot

6.3.1. U.K.

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Germany

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. France

6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4. Rest of Europe

6.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4. Asia Fintech Investment Market Snapshot

6.4.1. China

6.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. India

6.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.3. Japan

6.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.3.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.4.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.5. Latin America Fintech Investment Market Snapshot

6.5.1. Brazil

6.5.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.5.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.5.2. Mexico

6.5.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.5.2.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.6. Rest of The World

6.6.1. South America

6.6.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.6.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.6.2. Middle East and Africa

6.6.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.6.2.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence

7.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

7.2. Top Market Strategies

7.3. Company Profiles

7.3.1. ZhongAn (China)

7.3.1.1. Overview

7.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

7.3.1.3. Product Summary

7.3.1.4. Recent Developments

7.4. Oscar.

7.5. Wealth front

7.6. Quefangi

7.7. Funding Circle

7.8. Kreditech

7.9. Avant.

7.10. Atom Bank

7.11. Klarna.

7.12. Our Crowd

TABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL FINTECH INVESTMENT MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL FINTECH INVESTMENT MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL FINTECH INVESTMENT MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

Continued….

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

