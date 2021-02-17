Fintech Blockchain Market 2021 Global Insights and Technology Advancement –Amazon Web Services, Inc., AlphaPoint Corporation, Bitfury Group Limited

Fintech Blockchain Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

Global Fintech Blockchain market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2021 to 2026 are profiled in this report.

The Fintech Blockchain market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Amazon Web Services, Inc., AlphaPoint Corporation, Bitfury Group Limited, Oracle Corporation and Digital Asset Holdings.

Scope of the Report:

The fintech blockchain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.89% during the forecast period. The rising crypto-currencies market cap and Initial Currency Offering (ICO), increasing demand for distributed ledger technology and adoption of technologically advanced blockchain solutions in various financial instructions such as investment banks, commercial banks, and insurance companies are some of the major factors driving the growth of the fintech blockchain market.

Key Market Trends:

Insurance Segment is Expected to Experience Significant Growth

– As insurance companies are incurring huge losses because of false claims and scams that happen every day in the industry, so most of the players are implementing technologies like blockchain in their existing workflow. For instance, according to the SAP Digital Transformation Executive Study, banking and insurance executives plan to more than double their investments in blockchain by 2019.

– The blockchain offers transparent information about the transactions, which creates a sense of trust since the department that is responsible for verifying the authenticity of the claim and decide on how much percentage of the claim can be covered is always in need of a trustworthy repository of data.?

– Due to the rapid advancement of technology such as IoT, the amount of data created by the numerous connected devices is increasing multifold and thus require technology that can manage a large volume of data. With blockchain, insurance companies can manage large, complex networks by having the devices communicate and manage each other on a peer-to-peer basis, securely, instead of building an expensive data center to handle the processing and storage load. Having these devices manage themselves is significantly cheaper than the data center model and, thus, expected to drive the market in the future.

North America Will Experience Significant Growth and Drive the Market

– Global cross-border payments are tightly regulated, and expensive distributed ledger technology has reduced some of the costs and improved traceability. Most fintech vendors are rapidly developing and innovating new platforms for the provision of online financial services. Global financial technology companies are partnering with local cellular operators, money transfer operators, and banks across the borders of the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

– However, the recent COVID-19 outbreak has highlighted the demand for digital transformation in banking sectors as people are forced to use online services and limit their bank visit. Due to this, most of the banking companies are collaborating with fintech vendors to offer differentiated and competitive services as in the future digital customer experience will be the primary area of competitive advantage and is expected to drive the market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Fintech Blockchain Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

