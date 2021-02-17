Fingerprint Module Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Secugen Corporation, HID Global Corporation, Suprema Inc., Integrated Biometrics, LLC

Global Fingerprint Module Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2021 – 2026)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Fingerprint Module Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Fingerprint Module investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Fingerprint Module Market was valued at USD 3.40 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8.75 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.08% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The Global Fingerprint Module market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Secugen Corporation, HID Global Corporation, Suprema Inc., Integrated Biometrics, LLC, NITGEN Co.,Ltd, NEC Corporation, NEXT Biometrics Group ASA, Anviz Global, Idemia France SAS, Thales Group (Gemalto NV) among others.

Scope of the Report

Government investments towards the development of a secure and reliable repository of citizen identification is a major driver for the market. In India, 1.24 billion people have an Aadhaar number as of June 2019, covering more than 99% of the adult population. The project that had been initially linked to only public subsidy and unemployment benefit schemes now includes a payment scheme.

– The ever-expanding smartphone integrations of biometric authentication, coupled with the sustained growth rates of the smartphone market itself will drive the demand for fingerprint module. Efforts to satisfy both data security and user convenience continue to drive innovations in the smartphone biometrics space. For example, the Galaxy S10 and S10+, the latest phones from Samsung have a new ultrasonic, in-display fingerprint sensor, which creates a 3D image of your print and is more secure than traditional capacitive fingerprint readers.

– Moreover, one crucial area is the fast-growing market for mobile payments, where both consumers and financial services need additional security. According to Precise Biometrics, 60 percent of all transactions in mobile payments are expected to be performed via biometric authentication by 2020, primarily using fingerprint sensors in mobile devices.

– Fingerprint authentication is fast becoming an essential method of attendance tracking for organizations across industries. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), GOI, for example, has implemented biometric attendance for 901,713 central government employees and more than 1.8 million state employees under a pilot project implemented by GOI.

Latest news and developments:

– February 2019 – Argus TrueID acquired Queensland based biometric services provider Biometric Identity Solutions. Argus TrueID supplies identity and security solutions for industries ranging from banking to criminal justice

– September 2018 – HID acquired Crossmatch, the biometric identity management company. Crossmatch has enhanced solutions for civil government, defense, and commercial applications, along with a secure multi-factor authentication software solution.

Key Market Trends:

Aviation Sector will Increasingly Use Bio-metric Solutions to Enhance Security for Air Travellers

– Airlines and Airports across the globe are stepping up investments to ensure secure and easy travel for passengers, with 71 percent of airlines and 77 percent of airports planning major programs or research and development in biometric ID management, according to a recently published report by SITA. The report further adds that biometric self-boarding gates are projected to be used by 59 percent of airports by 2021. It is also anticipated that 63 percent of airlines will start using biometric self-boarding gates during the same period.

– Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, LAX, and JFK are among 15 US airports currently testing the technology with airline partners such as Lufthansa, British Airways and Delta. Delta is already using fingerprint and eye scanning technology to let members into its Sky Clubs; car rental company Hertz also plans to roll out biometric screening at 40 airports in the US.

– A report just released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General has urged the Customs and Border Patrol to meet its goal to confirm all foreign departures with biometrics at the top 20 U.S. airports by 2021. CBP collects biometric information such as fingerprints and photos, to confirm identity and document nonimmigrant entry to the country.

– Indian passengers on domestic flights may soon be able to board without travel documents using a DigiYatra (DY) based on biometrics after a technical team made up of representatives from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the four private metro airports finalized its format, The Times of India reports. Travelers can obtain an optional DY ID from aviation ministry Airsewa portals, which were established in 2016 to handle grievances, by enrolling fingerprints and iris biometrics.

