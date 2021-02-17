Europe Biscuits Market is expected to touch a figure of nearly US$ 29,436.0 Mn by 2027 with high nutritional profile| Business Market Insights

Europe Biscuits Market is accounted to US$ 20,028.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019–2027, to account to US$ 29,436.0 Mn by 2027.

Biscuit is small bread made from a mixture of flour, sugar or salt, and butter or vegetable shortening, with baking powder as a leavening agent. Biscuits have high nutritional profile, including fats, fibers, and carbohydrates. This makes them a highly preferred breakfast meal consumed in Europe. There is a rising consumer demand for products containing nongenetically modified and natural ingredients owing to growing awareness regarding health and safety concerns.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Biscuits Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Biscuits market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Major Key Players Covered in This Report:

Britannia Industries limited

Burton’s Biscuit Company

ITC Ltd.

Kellogg Company

Lotus Bakeries NV

Mondelez International, Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

United Biscuits (UK) Limited

Walkers Shortbread Ltd.

Biscuits Market, by Type

Sweet

Savory

Crackers

Filled

Wafers

Others

Biscuits Market, by Packaging

Pouches/Packets

Boxes

Jars

Others

Biscuits Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Online Retail

Others

The research on the Europe Biscuits market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Biscuits market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Biscuits market.

