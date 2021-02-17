eSports Market Is Booming Worldwide | Leading Key Players -Modern Times Group, Activision Blizzard, Inc, Electronic Arts Inc

eSports Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

Global eSports market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2021 to 2026 are profiled in this report.

The eSports market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Modern Times Group, Activision Blizzard, Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Riot Games, Inc. ( Tencent Holdings Ltd), Epic Games, Inc., Gfinity, PLC, Faceit, Capcom Co., Ltd., Valve Corporation

(Special Offer: Get flat 30% discount on this report)

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592795/esports-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=70

Scope of the Report:

The eSports market is expected to register a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period, 2021-2026. As per the World Economic Forum, the eSports viewers spent 17.9 million hours watching their gaming heroes on channels such as YouTubes gaming channel or on Twitch in the first quarter of 2018. The Sports market is still in its initial stage, and with the growing viewership, hence it is expected that it will offer strong potential to capitalize on the market in the future.

Key Market Trends:

Advertising to be the Largest Sources of eSports Revenue

– The advertising comprises the revenue generated from the advertisements targeting esports viewers, including ads shown during live streams on online platforms, on video-on-demand content of esports matches, or esports TV.

– With the rising viewership on online platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, advertising is expected to generate more revenue during the forecast period. According to Streamlabs, Twitch and YouTube led the race with 1.13 million active streamers and 432,000 active streamers per quarter, respectively, in 2018. Thus, with the increasing number of streamers, advertising relevant content is expected to increase, which in return will help to generate revenue for the industry.

– Moreover, Overwatch League Grand Finals, which took place on September 29, 2019, saw a 16% increase of viewership from last year’s, which resulted in a global AMA (Average Minute Audience) at 1.12 million. Therefore, in order to track the viewership of Overwatch League and Call of Duty League, Activision Blizzard partnered with Nielsen in April 2018 to track both Overwatch League and Call of Duty League viewership. This partnership aimed to accurately gauge viewership for these events, helping Activision Blizzard strike accurate investing and advertising partnerships.

– Hence, all the factors mentioned above are expected to contribute to the advertising segment for generating revenue for the eSports market in the forecasted period.

China Dominates the Market

– China is anticipated to hold a significant market share in the eSports market owing to the popularity of the esports among the youth and supportive government support for the growth of the market.

– For instance, Hangzhou ( a city in China) plans to build 14 esports facilities before 2022 and expected to invest up to RMB15.45 billion (USD 2.22 billion). This investment is expected to make it the esports capital of the world.

– Moreover, Hangzhou is going to host Asian Games in 2022, where esports is expected to be an official medal event. With its investments, China is expected to become to hold significant market share.

– Further, Tencent Holdings Limited, a significant player in the eSports industry, is headquartered in China and played an influential role in the increase of eSports in China by developing games like “Honor of Kings,” which made revenue of USD 1.3 billion in its own right in 2018. Tencent Holdings Limited is planning for expanding tournaments for hugely popular games like “League of Legends” and “Honor of Kings in China which is going to attract global players and viewers.

– Additionally, in February 2019, Nike, Inc signed a four-year deal with the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) in China. Nike, Inc would supply every squad with sneakers, casual clothing, and professional jerseys. Nike-sponsored jerseys are expected to enhance the visibility of the LPL league globally.

– Hence, with the increasing investment in the eSports in the country is expected to augment the China market.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592795/esports-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=70

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: eSports Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com