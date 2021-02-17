Environmental Health and Safety Software Market 2021 Advance Technology and New Innovations – Enablon, Intelex Technologies, VelocityEHS, Cority Software Inc.

Global “Environmental Health and Safety Software Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Environmental Health and Safety Software market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Environmental Health and Safety Software industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The environmental health and safety software market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Environmental Health and Safety Software Market are: Enablon, Intelex Technologies, VelocityEHS, Cority Software Inc., SAI Global Pty Limited, Dakota Software Corporation, Gensuite, ProcessMAP, Quintec GmbH, Isometrix, SAP SE, iPoint-systems GmbH, SHE Software, DNV GL and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

In August 2020 – VelocityEHS announced the launch of its new Safety Management Solution. The software tools are expected to provide manufacturers with easier ways to complete their most important and challenging safety management tasks during COVID-19 and long after.

– In January 2020 – Cority announced the acquisition of Enviance. This step is expected to offer the clients broader and deeper EHS capabilities. Over 400 organizations across 30 industries use Enviances software.

Key Market Trends

Chemicals Segment to Hold Significant Market Share

– As the operations in the chemical industry require the use of different materials and substances, the slightest handing errors can lead to costly and life-threatening consequences. Therefore, EHS solutions are adopted in the sector to monitor the storage and use of dangerous chemicals, help companies meet obligations, and avoid violation of safety regulations.

– In April 2019, US-based VelocityEHS acquired ChemTel Inc., a hazardous chemical transportation safety and compliance service provider. The acquisition helped the company strengthen its chemical and Safety Data Sheet (SDS) management platform by incorporating ChemTels emergency response operations center and hazardous materials transportation consulting services.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Environmental Health and Safety Software Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Environmental Health and Safety Software industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

