Enterprise Service Bus Software Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation (Red Hat Inc.), TIBCO Software Inc

Global Enterprise Service Bus Software Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2021 – 2026)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Enterprise Service Bus Software Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Enterprise Service Bus Software investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Enterprise Service Bus Software market was valued at USD 0.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.05% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The Global Enterprise Service Bus Software market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation (Red Hat Inc.), TIBCO Software Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc. (MuleSoft Inc.), Dell Technologies Inc. among others.

Scope of the Report

Due to the increasing demand for application integration across organizations, enterprise service buses (ESBs) witnessed a rise in their utilization across enterprises and organizations.

– ESB architecture distributes information across enterprises quickly and ensures the smooth delivery of information, even though some of the networks or systems are offline from time to time, by eliminating the need to rewrite the application. Thus, most of the companies implement ESB architecture as the backbone of their IT infrastructure.

– Furthermore, majorly driven by the adoption of cloud platform that serves as a way to integrate various applications and can facilitate new and expanded channels, as well as improve access to client data, allowing for better tailored products and services, the IT and telecom industry is expected to mark for significant rise in the use of ESBs.

– Banks are also increasingly migrating their data, processes, and infrastructure to cloud, in order to benefit from cloud implementation, which further eases the integration of enterprise applications. For instance, State Bank of India, for its 23,000 branches chose Office 365, a cloud-powered productivity solution from Microsoft, in order to improve communication and collaboration among its workforce, with an aim to transform it into a modern workplace.

– However, issues related to the high cost of installation are challenging the growth of the market.

Latest news and developments:

– June 2019 – Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp. announced a cloud interoperability partnership, enabling customers to migrate and run mission-critical enterprise workloads across Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud. Enterprises can now seamlessly connect Azure services, like analytics and AI, to Oracle Cloud services, like autonomous database. By enabling customers to run one part of a workload within Azure and another part of the same workload within the Oracle Cloud, the partnership delivers a highly optimized, best-of-both-clouds experience.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Development of IoT Projects Boosting the Market Growth

The number of connected devices is expected to increase from 8.7 billion in 2012 to 50.1 billion in 2020. The growth of connected devices is driven by the emerging applications and business models and supported by standardization and declining device costs.

As the number of IoT connected devices increases, the integration of devices and data also becomes complex. These connected devices may present numerous integration and messaging challenges. Organizations, thus, may have to invest in efficient application integration solutions that can be tackled with ESBs.

Moreover, with an increasing number of connected devices, the need to manage different networks and systems at the same time is also increasing at a rapid rate. The best solution to meet this challenge is to focus on an approach that consists in synchronizing a multiplicity of devices (with different protocols) upon a single application platform.

The need to manage communication between these devices in a more efficient and adaptable manner as per the changing business environments is expected to drive the demand for ESB software market, over the forecast period.

