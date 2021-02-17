Enterprise Quantum Computing Market MAY SEE A BIG MOVE | Alibaba Group, D-Wave Systems Inc., Google, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Enterprise Quantum Computing Market By Component (Hardware, Software, And Services), Deployment (Cloud, And On-Premise), Technology (Quantum Annealing, Superconducting, Trapped Ion, Quantum Dot, And Others), Application (Machine Learning/Deep Learning/Ai, Optimization, Simulation & Data Modelling, Cyber Security, And Others), And Industry Vertical (Healthcare & Life Sciences, It & Telecom, Manufacturing, Bfsi, Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, And Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2025 Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Enterprise Quantum Computing market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Enterprise Quantum Computing market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Enterprise Quantum Computing market’ Report @ (Exclusive Offer)

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31177

Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Overview:

The principles of quantum phenomena and integration of quantum particles into the quantum devices are the major components that allows quantum computing to function. Unlike classical computers, quantum computing system uses quantum chips, which is made of several quantum bits (qubits) to process the data. Also, the higher the number of qubits used in a single quantum chip, the easier it gets to solve complex problems. Therefore, many major industries focus on R&D of quantum chip with less or no error and greater stability. Moreover, some companies are focused on using technologies such as quantum annealing, ion trapping, superconducting, topological photonic, and others for its development. Furthermore, it is being adopted across various industrial sectors, owing to the wide applications which drive the market growth. The quantum computing technology has numerous benefits, which allows its users to build the strategies in different ways. Although being in development phase, some of the industry players have already developed the quantum computers for commercial purposes and they also plan to deploy quantum computing solutions through cloud platforms. The global enterprise quantum computing market was valued at $650 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $5,853 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Early adoption of quantum computing within the defense and automotive sectors is one of the major factors that drives the growth of the market. In addition, surge in investment by government entities within the market and rise in use of simulation and modeling are one of the major factors that boost the growth of the enterprise quantum computing market. However, technological challenges such as, quantum computing stability and error correction hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, emergence of on-premises quantum computing for businesses are expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global enterprise quantum computing market is segmented into component, deployment, technology, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is classified into hardware, software, and services. As per deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premise, and cloud. In terms of technology, the market is divided into quantum annealing, superconducting, trapped ion, quantum dot, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into machine learning/deep learning/AI, optimization, simulation & data modelling, cyber security, and others. Based on industry verticals, the market is categorized into, healthcare & life sciences, IT and telecom, manufacturing, BFSI, energy & utilities, aerospace & defense, and others. Based on region, market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global enterprise quantum computing market is dominated by key players such as Alibaba Group, D-Wave Systems Inc., Google, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Management Corporation (IBM), ID Quantique, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Rigetti & Co, Inc., and Toshiba Research Europe Ltd.

Key Benefits for Enterprise Quantum Computing Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global enterprise quantum computing market along with current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global enterprise quantum computing market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Enterprise Quantum Computing Key Market Segments:

By Component

Hardware

Quantum Processing Units (QPU)

Dilution Refrigerator

I/O Subsystem

Software

Services

Consulting Services

Training & Education

Support & Maintenance

Others

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Technology

Quantum Annealing (Adiabatic)

Superconducting

Trapped Ion

Quantum Dot

Others

By Application

Machine Learning/Deep learning/AI

Optimization

Simulation & Data Modelling

Cyber Security

Others

By Industry Verticals

Healthcare & Life Sciences

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Alibaba Group

D-Wave Systems Inc.

Google

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Management Corporation (IBM)

ID Quantique

Intel Corporation

Microsoft

Rigetti & Co, Inc.

Toshiba Research Europe Ltd.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31177

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Key questions answered: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Ask Our Expert for Complete Report@:

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31177

Key Points Covered in Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Report:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Market player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising investments in quantum computing technology

3.5.1.2. Demand for high performance computing

3.5.1.3. Demand for medical research and financial markets

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Operational challenges

3.5.2.2. Stability and error correction issues

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Emergence of on-premises quantum computing for businesses

3.5.3.2. Technological advancements in quantum computing

3.6. Quantum computing differentiators

CHAPTER 4: ENTERPRISE QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Software

4.2.1. Overview

4.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. Hardware

4.3.1. Overview

4.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

4.3.5. QUANTUM PROCESSING UNITS (QPU)

4.3.6. DILUTION REFRIGERATOR

4.3.7. I/O SUBSYSTEMS

4.4. Service

4.4.1. Overview

4.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast by region

4.4.4. Market analysis by country

4.4.5. CONSULTING

4.4.6. TRAINING AND EDUCATION

4.4.7. SUPPORT AND MAINTENANCE

CHAPTER 5: ENTERPRISE QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT

5.1. Overview

5.2. On-premise

5.2.1. Overview

5.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. Cloud

5.3.1. Overview

5.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: ENTERPRISE QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

6.1. Overview

6.2. Quantum annealing

6.2.1. Overview

6.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast by region

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.3. Superconducting

6.3.1. Overview

6.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast by region

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.4. Trapped Ion

6.4.1. Overview

6.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast by region

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.5. Quantum Dot

6.5.1. Overview

6.5.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size and forecast by region

6.5.4. Market analysis by country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Overview

6.6.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.3. Market size and forecast by region

6.6.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: ENTERPRISE QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET BY APPLICATION

7.1. Overview

7.2. Machine Learning/ Deep learning/ AI

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast by region

7.2.4. Market analysis by country

7.3. Optimization

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast by region

7.3.4. Market analysis by country

7.4. Simulation & data modeling

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.3. Market size and forecast by region

7.4.4. Market analysis by country

7.5. Cyber Security

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.3. Market size and forecast by region

7.5.4. Market analysis by country

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.3. Market size and forecast by region

7.6.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: ENTERPRISE QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICALS

8.1. Overview

8.2. Healthcare & Life sciences

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.3. Market size and forecast by region

8.2.4. Market analysis by country

8.3. IT and Telecom

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.3. Market size and forecast by region

8.3.4. Market analysis by country

8.4. Manufacturing

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.4.3. Market size and forecast by region

8.4.4. Market analysis by country

8.5. BFSI

8.5.1. Overview

8.5.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.5.3. Market size and forecast by region

8.5.4. Market analysis by country

8.6. Energy & utilities

8.6.1. Overview

8.6.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.6.3. Market size and forecast by region

8.6.4. Market analysis by country

8.7. Aerospace & Defense

8.7.1. Overview

8.7.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.7.3. Market size and forecast by region

8.7.4. Market analysis by country

8.8. Others

8.8.1. Overview

8.8.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.8.3. Market size and forecast by region

8.8.4. Market analysis by country

Continued….

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31177

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/