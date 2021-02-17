Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 to 2026- Drchrono, ADP AdvancedMD, Greenway, HealthFusion, iPatientCare

The Market Insights Reports has published the obtainability of new statistical data to its repository titled, Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Growth 2020-2026. The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

The Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Growing around CAGR Of 5.7% during the Forecast Period 2020-2026.

Global Major Players in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market are:

Drchrono, ADP AdvancedMD, Greenway, HealthFusion, iPatientCare, Kareo, PracticeFusion, Siemens Healthcare, Epic Systems, GE Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner, eClinicalWorks, CPSI, Amazing Charts, Sage Software Healthcare, MEDITECH, eMDs, NextGen Healthcare, Athenahealth, MaineHealth, and Other.

Market Insights:

Among all regions, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to witness the fastest growth in the EHR market over the forecast period. The factors behind this include the surging geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in countries such as India and China.

Graphically, the North America was the largest EHR market over the historical period (2013–2017), and it is expected to maintain the trend in the forecast period. This can be mainly attributed to the growth in its geriatric population and rising in the awareness about the relevance of EHRs in healthcare settings. The United States is expected to lead the North American EHR market, generating revenue worth $11700 Million in 2023.

Most important types of Electronic Health Records (EHR) covered in this report are:

Individual Health Records

Family Health Records

Community Health Records

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Electronic Health Records (EHR) market covered in this report are:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

