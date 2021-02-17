Electric Beds Market is Driven by Increase in Number of Hospitals in Developing Countries

Electric Beds Market: Introduction

Electric bed enables changing the position of both the upper and lower body and adjust the bed height itself. It can also help with a number of medical conditions.

Poor quality of sleep and uncomfortable sleeping positions can potentially exacerbate medical conditions. Electric beds offer various advantages to people with medical conditions or sicknesses such as poor mobility, swelling complaints, asthma, chronic pain, breathing disorders, and other medical conditions.

Key Drivers, Restrains, and Opportunities of Global Electric Beds Market

Rise in demand for electric beds is attributed to increase in number of hospitals in developing countries, rise in patient population, surge in geriatric patient population, and surge in acceptance of technologically advanced products are projected to boost the growth of the segment. Outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe has increased the number admissions to hospitals and clinics. For elderly people and patients with critical conditions, electric beds are among the primary requirements. According to the WHO, the number of people aged 65 or older is anticipated to rise globally from 524 million in 2010 to 1.5 billion in 2050. The geriatric population is particularly vulnerable to diseases such as arthritis, heart attack, stroke, osteoporosis, and obesity.

Electric beds provide extra comfort, facilitate circulation of blood, and are fitted with caregiver assistance, which is convenient for patients. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period. However, low adoption rate of electric beds among patients preferring home health care setups is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

The world is currently experiencing the pandemic of an infectious disease called COVID-19. This infection leads to multiple organ failure, acute & severe respiratory disorders, pneumonia, and even death in severe cases. Hence, surge in number of patients with severe COVID-19 infection has fueled the demand for electric beds, as these are among the primary requirements for patients with critical conditions.

Administrations in emerging countries are making significant investments to improve health care infrastructure, which is likely to increase access to health care. This is projected to increase the demand for electric beds. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases in developing countries presents lucrative opportunities in the global electric beds market.

North America to Capture Major Share of Global Electric Beds Market

North America is projected to account for major share of the global electric beds market in the next few years, attributed to rise in the number of surgeries and patient admissions. Initiatives to improve patient safety and comfort by offering technologies and modifications are being pursued by major market players in the region. Moreover, COVID-19 outbreak and increase in patients of COVID-19 in North America is anticipated to boost the growth the electric beds market in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the project period. The emergence of developing countries such as China, India, and Japan is likely to augment the market in the region. Expanding health care infrastructure and increase in awareness about patient safety and treatment are projected to propel the market in Asia Pacific.

Key Players Operating in Global Electric Beds Market

Companies are making efforts to sell electric beds across the world by highlighting the advantages of products and releasing products with groundbreaking features. For example, in October 2020, Stryker introduced ProCuity, a series of electric beds, which is fitted with a number of revolutionary features for patient monitoring. This product helps to prevent patient falls, enables professionals to track bedridden patients effectively, and preserve bed connectivity while moving.

Major players operating in the global electric beds market are listed below:

Stryker

Medline Industries, Inc.

Paramount Bed Co., Ltd.

Invacare Corporation

LINET

Gendron, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

